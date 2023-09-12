Presidents Cup Captain Open To LIV Players On 2024 Team
The International team crashed to a 17½-12½ defeat last year, with the likes of Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann and Abraham Ancer unable to feature
Mike Weir hopes the PGA Tour's proposed merger with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is finalised by the end of the year after admitting he wants to consider LIV players for his International team in the 2024 Presidents Cup against USA.
Weir was assistant to International captain Trevor Immelman last year when America won the event for the ninth straight occasion. The visitors' prospects were badly hit when Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann and Abraham Ancer joined the new Saudi-backed circuit which made them ineligible to play at Quail Hollow.
But a proposed merger between the PGA Tour and LIV's PIF backers has since been announced which has given Weir hope his key men, like Australian Smith, could be back when the rest-of-the-world side heads to his native Canada in 2024 to play Royal Montreal.
Asked about the merger on Inside The Ropes and how it could impact his selection, Weir said: "I am anxious and hopeful that we hear something sooner rather than later. Hopefully, by the end of the year so I can formulate some things in my head of potential guys that can make the team.
"I really can't say until it is all finalised but if it is finalised, yes, I will definitely take a look at it and take a look at those guys. I will probably be having some conversations with them and hopefully their interest is high to play in it if that is a possibility.
"There is still some uncertainty but, hopefully, by the end of the year we will start taking a look at those guys. Cam Smith in particular has been playing great. I know he has been playing great over there on LIV - he would be one of our horses for sure."
Smith's absence last year was a hammer blow for Immelman, especially after his outstanding debut in the event at Royal Melbourne in 2020 before his victories at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Players Championship and The Open at St Andrews.
It left the International team facing a likely defeat as they were written off by many, but Immelman felt his men put up a decent fight. He said: "This team is no joke, and I'm sick and tired of it being spoken of as a joke. We love this event, and we love our team, and we cannot wait to run this back and have another shot.”
Adam Scott, who made a record 10th appearance for the Internationals at Quail Hollow, felt the team had cemented its new identity after 2019 captain Ernie Els rebranded the side with a unified logo and took steps to unify the group.
“This team's got plenty of heart, and that's thanks to everything Trevor's put in in the last couple years,” Scott said. “He's bled for this (International team) shield that we now talk about, and it's just the beginning for this team. I think you're seeing a lot of guys here who will be returning on the next one. If they don't, they will have tried their a** off to get on this team. I think the US team's really going to be up for a helluva fight.”
