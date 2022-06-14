Premier Golf League On Site At US Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series may still be in many people’s minds as the US Open draws nearer, much to the annoyance of players including Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa. However, another potential start-up is also refusing to fade into the background.

The Premier Golf League (PGL) aims to launch next year, but there’s a growing sense that the Greg Norman-fronted Series has stolen a march on the organisation. Perhaps because of that, the PGL has announced on Twitter that it is at The Country Club ahead of the US Open.

On the ground at the #USOpen all week 👋👀June 14, 2022 See more

In a leaked email sent to Player Advisory Council Chairman Rory McIlroy in February, the PGL made a number of proposals, including equity for PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Korn Ferry Tour members in return for voting in favour of its plans. In the email the PGL also claimed it could generate equity value of $10 billion by 2030. However, McIlroy responded to the proposals by saying they weren’t feasible.

Last month, the PGL sent an explosive letter to PGA Tour members criticising Rory McIlroy and Commissioner Jay Monahan. In the letter, it described the response from McIlroy's response as “bulls***,” whereas, on Monahan, the letter said: “You should not fear the wrath of Jay Monahan. He is not on the Policy Board and works for you.”

Now, though, the group, which uses the slogan, "Evolution, Not Revolution," appears more willing to be conciliatory with the PGA Tour. One of the reasons is likely desperation seeing as the LIV Golf Invitational Series has not only begun, but is using many of the proposals the PGL had set out, including individual and team golf featuring 12 four-man teams in 54-hole tournaments.

We’re here whenever they want to talk 👋 https://t.co/JyUiYpIhxlJune 14, 2022 See more

The PGA Tour has been firm in its opposition to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, with players opting to join the eight-tournament venture suspended. While it's not known how Monahan will deal with the looming problem of the PGL, it remains yet another potential disruption in a year beset by controversy.