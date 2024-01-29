Pregnant Jessica Korda Makes Labor Joke After Sister Nelly's Tense LPGA Drive On Championship Victory

Anyone who witnessed the closing stages of the LPGA Drive On Championship on Sunday will be all too aware of how tense and nerve-wracking it was. Nelly Korda ended up defeating Lydia Ko in a tense playoff, with an eagle-birdie finish in regulation proving the catalyst to her victory.

Yet, it should never have even reached that point. Korda began the day with a four-stroke advantage over the likes of Ko, Megan Khang and Ayaka Furue before gradually slipping back into the field as a result of some uncharacteristically poor golf.

There was some quality in there, too, mind - including an awesome par save on eight from a putrid lie. The gritty sister of Jessica - who watched on from home as she nears her baby's due date - began to crack, however, and carded a bogey and double-bogey down the stretch.

Although it appeared her chances of a ninth LPGA Tour crown were fading, two incredible shots on 17 and 18 - respectively - sent the tournament into extra holes. First, a perfectly-played par-5 resulted in an eagle putt being drained. Korda then almost won it with another eagle on 18 following a glorious approach.

And at the end of the second playoff hole, Korda sunk her birdie putt to outlast Ko in a fascinating contest at Bradenton Country Club, Florida. Speaking to reporters afterwards, Nelly was asked who she videocalled right after walking off the 18th green.

After Nelly confirmed it was her twin sister, she revealed how Jessica reacted. Nelly said: "She was like 'I thought he were going to send me into labor!' Thankfully, baby is still in belly, so we're good."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica confirmed her reaction via a post on her Instagram story, with a picture of Nelly on 18 along with the caption: "I really thought this may put me in labor today."

As Jess shared her relief on social media, Nelly spoke to the green-side reporter about the rollercoaster of emotions she went through towards the end of the tournament.

The hometown winner said: "Gosh, I thought that the tournament was over going into 17. I just kind of gave myself a chance. I knew that if I rolled that eagle in I had to birdie the last hole.

"Yeah, I seem to always make it very dramatic and interesting, but there is no better feeling than to do it in front of a home crowd. What a day."