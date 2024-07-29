Portland Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

Chanettee Wannasaen defends her title at Columbia Edgewater Country Club as players compete for an increased payout

Chanettee Wannasaen with the Portland Classic trophy
Chanettee Wannasaen defends her title
The LPGA Tour season continues with the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon.

Last year, Monday qualifier Chanettee Wannasaen claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title while still a teenager. The Thai player did it in style, too, winning by four over Xiyu Lin in a performance that included a bogey free 63 in the final round.

Back then, she won $225,000 of the $1.5m purse, but there’s more to play for this year, with a payout of $1.75m available. As a result, this year’s winner will earn $262,500, while the runner-up will be better off by $165,070.

Nevertheless, the purse is one of the smaller on the LPGA Tour this season and is identical to the Drive On Championship and the ShopRite LPGA Classic. However, it’s not just financial incentives on offer with 500 Race to the CME Globe points also available to the winner, as well as the usual world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Portland Classic.

Portland Classic Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$262,500
2nd$165,070
3rd$119,746
4th$92,633
5th$74,559
6th$61,003
7th$51,062
8th$44,736
9th$40,217
10th$36,602
11th$33,890
12th$31,630
13th$29,642
14th$27,835
15th$26,208
16th$24,762
17th$23,498
18th$22,413
19th$21,509
20th$20,786
21st$20,064
22nd$19,340
23rd$18,618
24th$17,894
25th$17,262
26th$16,630
27th$15,596
28th$15,363
29th$14,731
30th$14,189
31st$13,646
32nd$13,104
33rd$12,562
34th$12,019
35th$11,568
36th$11,116
37th$10,665
38th$10,212
39th$9,760
40th$9,399
41st$9,038
42nd$8,677
43rd$8,314
44th$7,953
45th$7,682
46th$7,410
47th$7,139
48th$6,868
49th$6,597
50th$6,326
51st$6,146
52nd$5,965
53rd$5,783
54th$5,604
55th$5,422
56th$5,241
57th$5,061
58th$4,880
59th$4,700
60th$4,519
61st$4,429
62nd$4,337
63rd$4,248
64th$4,158
65th$4,066

Who Are The Star Names In The Portland Classic?

Allisen Corpuz takes a shot at the Meijer LPGA Classic

Allisen Corpuz is one of the highest-profile players in the tournament

With the women’s Olympics tournament taking place in Paris next week, it was perhaps inevitable that the field for the Portland Classic would suffer as some of the world’s biggest names prepare for the Games. However, there are still plenty of notable names competing.

As well as the defending champion, other former champions in the field include Andrea Lee, who won in 2022, and 2017 victor Stacy Lewis.

Other big names to look out for include 2023 US Women’s Open victor Allisen Corpuz, 2022 Chevron Champion Jennifer Kupcho and Danielle Kang, who won the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship.

LPGA Tour winners Angel Yin and Cheyenne Knight also play. 

Where Is The Portland Classic?

The Portland Classic is held at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon, the event’s home since 2022, after a one-year stop at Oregon Golf Club in 2021. The parkland course features mature Cypress trees and intricate green complexes

Who Is In The Field For The Portland Classic?

Chanettee Wannasaen claimed the first of her two LPGA Tour titles in 2023, and she defends her title, while other big names include Major winners Allisen Corpuz, Jennifer Kupcho and Danielle Kang.

