Portland Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
Chanettee Wannasaen defends her title at Columbia Edgewater Country Club as players compete for an increased payout
The LPGA Tour season continues with the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon.
Last year, Monday qualifier Chanettee Wannasaen claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title while still a teenager. The Thai player did it in style, too, winning by four over Xiyu Lin in a performance that included a bogey free 63 in the final round.
Back then, she won $225,000 of the $1.5m purse, but there’s more to play for this year, with a payout of $1.75m available. As a result, this year’s winner will earn $262,500, while the runner-up will be better off by $165,070.
Nevertheless, the purse is one of the smaller on the LPGA Tour this season and is identical to the Drive On Championship and the ShopRite LPGA Classic. However, it’s not just financial incentives on offer with 500 Race to the CME Globe points also available to the winner, as well as the usual world ranking points.
Below is the prize money payout for the Portland Classic.
Portland Classic Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$262,500
|2nd
|$165,070
|3rd
|$119,746
|4th
|$92,633
|5th
|$74,559
|6th
|$61,003
|7th
|$51,062
|8th
|$44,736
|9th
|$40,217
|10th
|$36,602
|11th
|$33,890
|12th
|$31,630
|13th
|$29,642
|14th
|$27,835
|15th
|$26,208
|16th
|$24,762
|17th
|$23,498
|18th
|$22,413
|19th
|$21,509
|20th
|$20,786
|21st
|$20,064
|22nd
|$19,340
|23rd
|$18,618
|24th
|$17,894
|25th
|$17,262
|26th
|$16,630
|27th
|$15,596
|28th
|$15,363
|29th
|$14,731
|30th
|$14,189
|31st
|$13,646
|32nd
|$13,104
|33rd
|$12,562
|34th
|$12,019
|35th
|$11,568
|36th
|$11,116
|37th
|$10,665
|38th
|$10,212
|39th
|$9,760
|40th
|$9,399
|41st
|$9,038
|42nd
|$8,677
|43rd
|$8,314
|44th
|$7,953
|45th
|$7,682
|46th
|$7,410
|47th
|$7,139
|48th
|$6,868
|49th
|$6,597
|50th
|$6,326
|51st
|$6,146
|52nd
|$5,965
|53rd
|$5,783
|54th
|$5,604
|55th
|$5,422
|56th
|$5,241
|57th
|$5,061
|58th
|$4,880
|59th
|$4,700
|60th
|$4,519
|61st
|$4,429
|62nd
|$4,337
|63rd
|$4,248
|64th
|$4,158
|65th
|$4,066
Who Are The Star Names In The Portland Classic?
With the women’s Olympics tournament taking place in Paris next week, it was perhaps inevitable that the field for the Portland Classic would suffer as some of the world’s biggest names prepare for the Games. However, there are still plenty of notable names competing.
As well as the defending champion, other former champions in the field include Andrea Lee, who won in 2022, and 2017 victor Stacy Lewis.
Other big names to look out for include 2023 US Women’s Open victor Allisen Corpuz, 2022 Chevron Champion Jennifer Kupcho and Danielle Kang, who won the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship.
LPGA Tour winners Angel Yin and Cheyenne Knight also play.
Where Is The Portland Classic?
The Portland Classic is held at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon, the event’s home since 2022, after a one-year stop at Oregon Golf Club in 2021. The parkland course features mature Cypress trees and intricate green complexes
Who Is In The Field For The Portland Classic?
Chanettee Wannasaen claimed the first of her two LPGA Tour titles in 2023, and she defends her title, while other big names include Major winners Allisen Corpuz, Jennifer Kupcho and Danielle Kang.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
