Portland Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

The LPGA Tour season continues with the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon.

Last year, Monday qualifier Chanettee Wannasaen claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title while still a teenager. The Thai player did it in style, too, winning by four over Xiyu Lin in a performance that included a bogey free 63 in the final round.

Back then, she won $225,000 of the $1.5m purse, but there’s more to play for this year, with a payout of $1.75m available. As a result, this year’s winner will earn $262,500, while the runner-up will be better off by $165,070.

Nevertheless, the purse is one of the smaller on the LPGA Tour this season and is identical to the Drive On Championship and the ShopRite LPGA Classic. However, it’s not just financial incentives on offer with 500 Race to the CME Globe points also available to the winner, as well as the usual world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Portland Classic.

Portland Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $262,500 2nd $165,070 3rd $119,746 4th $92,633 5th $74,559 6th $61,003 7th $51,062 8th $44,736 9th $40,217 10th $36,602 11th $33,890 12th $31,630 13th $29,642 14th $27,835 15th $26,208 16th $24,762 17th $23,498 18th $22,413 19th $21,509 20th $20,786 21st $20,064 22nd $19,340 23rd $18,618 24th $17,894 25th $17,262 26th $16,630 27th $15,596 28th $15,363 29th $14,731 30th $14,189 31st $13,646 32nd $13,104 33rd $12,562 34th $12,019 35th $11,568 36th $11,116 37th $10,665 38th $10,212 39th $9,760 40th $9,399 41st $9,038 42nd $8,677 43rd $8,314 44th $7,953 45th $7,682 46th $7,410 47th $7,139 48th $6,868 49th $6,597 50th $6,326 51st $6,146 52nd $5,965 53rd $5,783 54th $5,604 55th $5,422 56th $5,241 57th $5,061 58th $4,880 59th $4,700 60th $4,519 61st $4,429 62nd $4,337 63rd $4,248 64th $4,158 65th $4,066

Who Are The Star Names In The Portland Classic?

Allisen Corpuz is one of the highest-profile players in the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the women’s Olympics tournament taking place in Paris next week, it was perhaps inevitable that the field for the Portland Classic would suffer as some of the world’s biggest names prepare for the Games. However, there are still plenty of notable names competing.

As well as the defending champion, other former champions in the field include Andrea Lee, who won in 2022, and 2017 victor Stacy Lewis.

Other big names to look out for include 2023 US Women’s Open victor Allisen Corpuz, 2022 Chevron Champion Jennifer Kupcho and Danielle Kang, who won the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship.

LPGA Tour winners Angel Yin and Cheyenne Knight also play.

Where Is The Portland Classic? The Portland Classic is held at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon, the event’s home since 2022, after a one-year stop at Oregon Golf Club in 2021. The parkland course features mature Cypress trees and intricate green complexes