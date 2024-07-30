The Extraordinary List Of Rewards Poland Would Give Adrian Meronk If He Wins Olympic Gold At Paris 2024
The LIV golfer could walk away with an incredible bundle of prizes if he scoops a gold medal at the Olympic golf tournament
The list of rewards Adrian Meronk could secure if he wins gold for Poland at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this week is nothing short of extraordinary.
Even greater than the $768,000 athletes from Hong Kong could earn and way beyond the $37,500 Team USA athletes are given if they stand on the top step of the podium, Poland's Olympic Committee will treat its star sportsmen and women like royalty if they bring home the goods.
According to Forbes, not only could the sole golfing representative from his country be credited with around $82,000 for seeing off the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at Le Golf National, but Meronk would also be presented with the keys to a two-bedroom apartment in the metropolitan area of Poland's capital, Warsaw.
The two-bed flat is only for solo-sport athletes, however, with gold-medal-winning members of a team sport given a one-bed apartment in the same area.
Reportedly the reason for this prize of potentially half-a-million US dollars being handed out is to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of Poland’s participation in the Olympic Games.
And the rewards don't stop there. As well as a huge check and new accommodation, Meronk would be entitled to a painting from "a talented and respected" Polish artist, an investment-grade diamond, and a vacation voucher for two from a travel agency (amount unknown).
Incredibly, Forbes say coaches are entitled to the same bonuses, too - minus the apartment. Given many golfers have teams of between three and six around them, including the caddie, the pressure will be on Meronk to deliver.
Plenty of Olympic athletes may look at their Polish counterparts with a degree of jealousy, especially those countries who do not reward medal-winners with money. Team GB stars - excluding those who fall under the umbrella of British Athletics - are not compensated with cash, and neither are Norwegian, Icelandic, or Swedish competitors.
Whether the World No.77 manages to challenge for a medal remains up in the air, especially given his mixed form in the LIV Golf League since joining in January.
The 31-year-old opened up with a 47th-place finish on his LIV debut but appeared to quickly acclimatize to the 54-hole league via four top-10s in his next seven appearances. That coincided with a best finish of second in Houston in the individual competition as his Cleeks team won the squad event.
However, the three most recent weeks have been a bit tougher for Meronk. He ended 32nd in Nashville and 42nd in Andalucia before an improved result of 16th at LIV Golf UK - which was won by Jon Rahm - last time out.
Paris 2024 is Meronk's second Olympic appearance following a 51st-place finish at the Tokyo Games.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
