Players Pay Tribute To Tiger Woods' Mother With Red Pins At Genesis Invitational
Players at the Genesis Invitational paid tribute to Tiger Woods' mother on Sunday, as they were seen wearing red pins with 'For Tida' written across them
The golf world paid tribute to Tiger Woods' mother on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational, as players were seen donning red pin badges with 'For Tida' written on them.
Woods, who is the tournament host at Torrey Pines, isn't present in the field after withdrawing earlier in the week, but the players taking part paid tribute to his mother, who sadly passed away just a fortnight ago.
❤️ @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/SJMYjMv9udFebruary 16, 2025
Posting on his social media, three-time DP World Tour winner Min Woo Lee photographed the pin, which features the Thai symbol for love, as well as the words 'For Tida' underneath.
In a post by TGR Live, a caption read: "In honor of Tida, this special pin features the Thai symbol for love—a tribute to the woman whose unwavering belief shaped a champion. Tida told Tiger that red was his power color, a belief that became the foundation of his signature Sunday look."
In honor of Tida, this special pin features the Thai symbol for love—a tribute to the woman whose unwavering belief shaped a champion. Tida told Tiger that red was his power color, a belief that became the foundation of his signature Sunday look. pic.twitter.com/rd3fWLc9rUFebruary 16, 2025
Along with the red pin badges, the seventh hole pin flag at Torrey Pines' South Course has been an all-white color for the week. The reason is due to the fact that white symbolizes purity, wisdom and longevity in Buddhism – Kultida’s faith. What's more, the number seven also plays a meaningful role in Buddhist culture, specifically its seven factors of enlightenment.
Going into the final round of the Genesis Invitational, Patrick Rodgers leads Denny McCarthy by a single stroke, as the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are in hot pursuit.
Usually hosted at Riviera Country Club, the tournament was forced to move to Torrey Pines due to the wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Woods is set to be present at the trophy presentation on Sunday, and is also set to feature at the TGL on the 18th February, as his Jupiter Links GC side takes on New York GC.
