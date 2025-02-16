Players Pay Tribute To Tiger Woods' Mother With Red Pins At Genesis Invitational

Players at the Genesis Invitational paid tribute to Tiger Woods' mother on Sunday, as they were seen wearing red pins with 'For Tida' written across them

Rory McIlroy walks down the fairway and a picture of a red pin badge in a circle
(Image credit: Getty Images/X:@TGRLiveEvents)
The golf world paid tribute to Tiger Woods' mother on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational, as players were seen donning red pin badges with 'For Tida' written on them.

Woods, who is the tournament host at Torrey Pines, isn't present in the field after withdrawing earlier in the week, but the players taking part paid tribute to his mother, who sadly passed away just a fortnight ago.

Posting on his social media, three-time DP World Tour winner Min Woo Lee photographed the pin, which features the Thai symbol for love, as well as the words 'For Tida' underneath.

In a post by TGR Live, a caption read: "In honor of Tida, this special pin features the Thai symbol for love—a tribute to the woman whose unwavering belief shaped a champion. Tida told Tiger that red was his power color, a belief that became the foundation of his signature Sunday look."

Along with the red pin badges, the seventh hole pin flag at Torrey Pines' South Course has been an all-white color for the week. The reason is due to the fact that white symbolizes purity, wisdom and longevity in Buddhism – Kultida’s faith. What's more, the number seven also plays a meaningful role in Buddhist culture, specifically its seven factors of enlightenment.

Going into the final round of the Genesis Invitational, Patrick Rodgers leads Denny McCarthy by a single stroke, as the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are in hot pursuit.

Usually hosted at Riviera Country Club, the tournament was forced to move to Torrey Pines due to the wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Woods is set to be present at the trophy presentation on Sunday, and is also set to feature at the TGL on the 18th February, as his Jupiter Links GC side takes on New York GC.

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4.

