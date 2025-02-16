Tiger Woods Announces Competitive Return Date Following Mother's Death
The 15-time Major champion pulled out of the event at Torrey Pines following the death of his mother, Kultida, but is planning a quick return to the game
Tiger Woods has announced he will return to competitive action during the upcoming block of TGL matches after taking time out to mourn the loss of his mother, Kultida.
The 80-year-old passed away on Tuesday, February 4 - just over a week after watching her son compete in the tech-infused competition which he helped to launch earlier this year.
On Monday, January 27, in the build-up to Jupiter Links v Boston Common, Tiger greeted his mom and told her: "not gonna suck tonight!" to which the pair both smiled. The 15-time Major champion stayed true to his word as Jupiter Links saw off Boston Common 4-3 in overtime.
Following time to process Kultida's death, the 82-time PGA Tour champion has opted to make his competitive return on Tuesday, February 18 at SoFi Center as Jupiter Links takes on New York Golf Club.
The upcoming bumper block of matches features three games on Presidents Day before a solo contest in TGL's usual Tuesday slot. Woods will play alongside Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim against Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Woods was initially due to appear once again at the Genesis Invitational this week - a tournament which he also hosts - but pulled out in the lead-up after admitting he wasn't "ready" given the shock news.
In a statement, the 49-year-old said: "I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.
"Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."
In Woods' absence, Torrey Pines - which is hosting the Genesis in place of Riviera Country Club due to the recent LA fires - paid tribute to Kultida by putting out an all-white pin flag on the seventh hole.
Kultida - born in Thailand - was a Bhuddist, and in the religion, white symbolizes purity, wisdom and longevity. Meanwhile, the number seven also plays a meaningful role in Buddhist culture, specifically its seven factors of enlightenment.
It has been seven months since Woods last played a PGA Tour start, with The Open Championship at Royal Troon in July 2024 marking his most recent appearance. Woods missed the cut that week to round off a frustrating season where he barely played and failed to tee it up in all four rounds of a Major three times.
In the months since, the California-born pro underwent his sixth back surgery and spent time recovering before finishing runner-up alongside son Charlie in the PNC Championship.
