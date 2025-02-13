Genesis Invitational Honors Tiger Woods' Late Mother With Torrey Pines Flag Tribute

The seventh hole pin flag at Torrey Pines' South Course will be white for the duration of the Genesis Invitational to honor his late mother, Kultida

The white flag at the seventh at Torrey Pines
The Genesis Invitational is paying tribute to Tiger Woods' late mother Kultida
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

There was some sad news at the start of the month when Tiger Woods announced that his mother, Kultida, had passed away at the age of 80.

Days later, the 15-time Major winner, who had been in the field for the Genesis Invitational, pulled out of the tournament he also hosts, explaining on social media that he is “still processing her loss.”

While the 49-year-old has understandably opted against playing at Torrey Pines this week, there is a touching tribute to Kultida at one of the greens.

The seventh hole pin flag on the South Course, where all four rounds of the tournament will be held, has been replaced with a white flag for the duration of the event, while it won’t have either logos or numbers.

There is plenty of symbolism behind the move, with white symbolizing purity, wisdom and longevity in Buddhism – Kultida’s faith. Meanwhile, the number seven also plays a meaningful role in Buddhist culture, specifically its seven factors of enlightenment.

As well as a devoted mom, Kultida was, in Tiger’s own words, his "biggest fan and greatest supporter.”

Indeed, she was in attendance at the SoFi Center in Florida for his second TGL match for Jupiter Links GC against Boston Common Golf just over a week before she passed away, while her influence on Woods’ career was ever-present.

For example, Kultida was behind her son’s iconic Tiger headcover after she first bought him one from Daphne's Headcovers in the early years of his golfing career.

Tiger Woods takes a shot at the PNC Championship

Tiger Woods pulled out of the Genesis Invitational following the death of his mom, Kultida

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She gifted him a brand new one each year with the words Rak jack Mea (Thai for “Love from Mom”) sewn on the back. She would also write down Tiger’s achievements from the year on a note and place it into the old headcover to be stored away.

Even more famous is Tiger’s tradition of wearing red on Sundays, and he attributed the reason to Kultida when launching his Sun Day Red brand last year, saying: “It started with mom. She thought being a Capricorn that my power color was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments.”

In the same statement put out by Tiger to announce his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational, he also wrote: "Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing.”

If Tiger does make an appearance as the tournament progresses, he will no doubt take comfort in the tribute to Kultida on the seventh green.

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸