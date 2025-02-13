Genesis Invitational Honors Tiger Woods' Late Mother With Torrey Pines Flag Tribute

There was some sad news at the start of the month when Tiger Woods announced that his mother, Kultida, had passed away at the age of 80.

Days later, the 15-time Major winner, who had been in the field for the Genesis Invitational, pulled out of the tournament he also hosts, explaining on social media that he is “still processing her loss.”

While the 49-year-old has understandably opted against playing at Torrey Pines this week, there is a touching tribute to Kultida at one of the greens.

The seventh hole pin flag on the South Course, where all four rounds of the tournament will be held, has been replaced with a white flag for the duration of the event, while it won’t have either logos or numbers.

There is plenty of symbolism behind the move, with white symbolizing purity, wisdom and longevity in Buddhism – Kultida’s faith. Meanwhile, the number seven also plays a meaningful role in Buddhist culture, specifically its seven factors of enlightenment.

In a tribute to @TigerWoods' late mother Tida, the 7th hole @TheGenesisInv will feature an all white flag. A native of Thailand, Tida was a faithful Buddhist, and the No. 7 and color white are significant in Buddhism and will be displayed in her honor. pic.twitter.com/oj9Oh2rrcUFebruary 13, 2025

As well as a devoted mom, Kultida was, in Tiger’s own words, his "biggest fan and greatest supporter.”

Indeed, she was in attendance at the SoFi Center in Florida for his second TGL match for Jupiter Links GC against Boston Common Golf just over a week before she passed away, while her influence on Woods’ career was ever-present.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, Kultida was behind her son’s iconic Tiger headcover after she first bought him one from Daphne's Headcovers in the early years of his golfing career.

Tiger Woods pulled out of the Genesis Invitational following the death of his mom, Kultida (Image credit: Getty Images)

She gifted him a brand new one each year with the words Rak jack Mea (Thai for “Love from Mom”) sewn on the back. She would also write down Tiger’s achievements from the year on a note and place it into the old headcover to be stored away.

Even more famous is Tiger’s tradition of wearing red on Sundays, and he attributed the reason to Kultida when launching his Sun Day Red brand last year, saying: “It started with mom. She thought being a Capricorn that my power color was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments.”

In the same statement put out by Tiger to announce his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational, he also wrote: "Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing.”

If Tiger does make an appearance as the tournament progresses, he will no doubt take comfort in the tribute to Kultida on the seventh green.