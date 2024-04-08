Players And Patrons Wear Special Masters Glasses In Solar Eclipse At Augusta National
Defending Masters champion Jon Rahm was among the players to witness the phenomenon at Augusta National
As if the build-up to The Masters isn’t exciting enough, players and patrons attending Augusta National for Monday's practice session also witnessed a partial solar eclipse.
The phenomenon began around 1.45pm local time and ended at approximately 4.20pm, and, even though the famous Georgia course was situated 415 miles from the path of totality, attendees still took advantage of the occasion, donning special Masters glasses as the light dimmed thanks to 76% of the sun being obscured by the moon at 3.08pm.
On the course at the time were players including defending Masters champion Jon Rahm, who took time out to watch the moment alongside fellow LIV Golf player Bryson DeChambeau.
Elsewhere, 2016 champion Danny Willett was also seen using the glasses, which are green and have the distinctive yellow Masters logo on the arms, to view the event, while another to witness it was Zach Johnson, who claimed the title in 2007.
In anticipation of the eclipse, Augusta National had made an announcement about taking necessary precautions to avoid damage to the eyes, while revealing the glasses would be handed out on the day. It read: “Please note, there will be a partial solar eclipse in Augusta on Monday, April 8, beginning around 1:45 p.m., with an expected end around 4:20 p.m.
“To assist in viewing the eclipse, we will be providing each press member one pair of special solar glasses upon entry through the press portal.
Augusta National handed out Masters eclipse glasses this morning. They are the coolest eclipse glasses on earth. pic.twitter.com/EGygUUunFwApril 8, 2024
“During the eclipse, please do not look at the sun without appropriate solar glasses. We ask that you exercise caution and be aware of your surroundings while wearing solar glasses.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"For those with cameras, please do not point it at the sun unless the optics are fitted with a certified solar filter. Optics can magnify the intensity of sunlight, and this can cause damage to your equipment.”
Before the event, Daisy Dobrijevic, Reference Editor at Space.com, told Golf Monthly what those at Augusta National could expect from the experience. She said: “Spectators may notice a slight change in temperature as the moon obscures the sun, but it won't be as drastic as during a total solar eclipse.
"As 24% of the sunlight is still visible, it will not turn dark but eagle-eyed observers may notice the environment turn slightly dusky."
It was also reported that the optimum viewing point would be Amen Corner.
With the first eclipse since 2017 now over, attention can return to the matter at hand – namely, preparations for the first Major of the year. On Monday, Will Zalatoris was one of the players taking part in a practice round alongside five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods.
The 27-year-old revealed: “He outdrove me a couple of times,” before adding: “He looks great. He's moving as well as he can be. Again, with everything he's gone through, it's pretty amazing to see how good he's swinging it.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'Wow' - Peter Malnati's First Ever Augusta National Round Exceeded Expectations After Turning Down 'More Than A Handful' Of Invites Because 'I Always Believed I Would Have This Moment'
Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati makes his Masters debut this week, and the age 36-year-old says his first ever Augusta round exceeded expectations
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘He Outdrove Me A Couple Of Times’ - Will Zalatoris Gives Tiger Woods Verdict After Masters Practice Round Together
The 27-year-old offered his thoughts on Tiger Woods' game after accompanying him in a practice round before The Masters
By Mike Hall Published