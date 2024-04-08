Players And Patrons Wear Special Masters Glasses In Solar Eclipse At Augusta National

As if the build-up to The Masters isn’t exciting enough, players and patrons attending Augusta National for Monday's practice session also witnessed a partial solar eclipse.

The phenomenon began around 1.45pm local time and ended at approximately 4.20pm, and, even though the famous Georgia course was situated 415 miles from the path of totality, attendees still took advantage of the occasion, donning special Masters glasses as the light dimmed thanks to 76% of the sun being obscured by the moon at 3.08pm.

On the course at the time were players including defending Masters champion Jon Rahm, who took time out to watch the moment alongside fellow LIV Golf player Bryson DeChambeau.

Elsewhere, 2016 champion Danny Willett was also seen using the glasses, which are green and have the distinctive yellow Masters logo on the arms, to view the event, while another to witness it was Zach Johnson, who claimed the title in 2007.

Zach Johnson was on the course during the solar eclipse (Image credit: Getty Images)

In anticipation of the eclipse, Augusta National had made an announcement about taking necessary precautions to avoid damage to the eyes, while revealing the glasses would be handed out on the day. It read: “Please note, there will be a partial solar eclipse in Augusta on Monday, April 8, beginning around 1:45 p.m., with an expected end around 4:20 p.m.

“To assist in viewing the eclipse, we will be providing each press member one pair of special solar glasses upon entry through the press portal.

Augusta National handed out Masters eclipse glasses this morning. They are the coolest eclipse glasses on earth. pic.twitter.com/EGygUUunFwApril 8, 2024 See more

“During the eclipse, please do not look at the sun without appropriate solar glasses. We ask that you exercise caution and be aware of your surroundings while wearing solar glasses.

"For those with cameras, please do not point it at the sun unless the optics are fitted with a certified solar filter. Optics can magnify the intensity of sunlight, and this can cause damage to your equipment.”

Before the event, Daisy Dobrijevic, Reference Editor at Space.com, told Golf Monthly what those at Augusta National could expect from the experience. She said: “Spectators may notice a slight change in temperature as the moon obscures the sun, but it won't be as drastic as during a total solar eclipse.

"As 24% of the sunlight is still visible, it will not turn dark but eagle-eyed observers may notice the environment turn slightly dusky."

It was also reported that the optimum viewing point would be Amen Corner.

Patrons used special Masters glasses to watch the solar eclipse (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the first eclipse since 2017 now over, attention can return to the matter at hand – namely, preparations for the first Major of the year. On Monday, Will Zalatoris was one of the players taking part in a practice round alongside five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods.

The 27-year-old revealed: “He outdrove me a couple of times,” before adding: “He looks great. He's moving as well as he can be. Again, with everything he's gone through, it's pretty amazing to see how good he's swinging it.”