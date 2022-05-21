'Pitiful Setup' And 'Overrated' - Pro Rips Southern Hills

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

On Saturday, American, Patton Kizzire, took to Instagram to voice his anger and frustration at the Southern Hills layout, with the 36-year-old posting a story that called the course "pitiful" and "overrated".

He isn't the first pro to voice their views on the Tulsa golf course. On Thursday, Tyrrell Hatton took his anger out on one of Southern Hills' greens, with the Englishman striking his putter into the turf. The 30-year-old wasn't done there though, as he lambasted the greens further on Friday, comparing them to what an amateur might expect to find at their local club, stating: "We're playing a Major championship, not a monthly medal."

Tell us how you really feel. pic.twitter.com/UzJq6EKOdaMay 21, 2022 See more

Kizzire, who had shot rounds of 69 and 75 to make it into the weekend at the PGA Championship, had fired a five-over-par front nine on Saturday. A birdie then followed at the 10th, before four bogies over his final five holes meant an eight-over-par round of 78, with the American left in a tie for dead last.

Following his round, Kizzire took to Instagram, with a post on his story reading: "Pitiful golf on a pitiful setup on an overrated golf course." Since the outburst, he has deleted the post, but that hasn't stopped many individuals screenshotting it and posting it on social media.

So far, only Kizzire and Hatton have spoken out about the course, with both men openly admitting that they hadn't been playing their best stuff either. An incident we perhaps have seen more often at Southern Hills though is the amount of individuals being struck by errant shots.

On Thursday, ESPN SportsCenter anchor, Sage Steele, was hospitalised after being struck by a stray drive from Jon Rahm. The following day, Players Championship winner, Cameron Smith, accidently hit fellow pro, Aaron Wise, with a wayward tee shot.

Teeing off on the 2nd hole, the Aussie carved his drive right and struck Wise on the full. The impact was so hard, it apparently left a Sharpie mark on the American's hat.