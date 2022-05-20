ESPN Host 'Covered In Blood' After Being Hit In Face With Rahm Drive
Reports state that ESPN SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele was hospitalised on Thursday at the PGA Championship
ESPN anchor Sage Steele was reportedly injured on Thursday at the PGA Championship after being struck by a stray drive from Jon Rahm.
The World No.2 hooked his tee shot left on the third hole at Southern Hills, yelling cries of 'fore' before his shot apparently struck Steele in the face. It's unclear as to whether Rahm was aware his drive struck Sage, as his ball eventually ended up in the fairway on the third hole. Rahm did not speak to media following his opening round and was not asked about the incident following his second round.
Sage was apparently hospitalised following the impact and has returned home to recover according to the New York Post.
A witness told golf writer Geoff Shackleford that they “saw her on the ground, holding her nose, mouth or chin area” and her hands were “covered in blood.” Sage was said to be watching the action following the conclusion of her work on ESPN SportsCenter.
A clip posted to social media seemed to confirm the incident.
Went back and found the video of Sage Steele getting hit in the face by a Jon Rahm tee shot yesterday, first reported by @GeoffShac Good lord that had to hurt. Hope Sage is OK pic.twitter.com/x0HxjSBgK0May 20, 2022
Aaron Wise was then struck by a wayward drive on Friday at Southern Hills after Cameron Smith's carved tee shot on the second hole hit him in the head. Wise was playing the seventh hole and was on his knees for around 30 seconds and held ice to his head after the round.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
