ESPN Host 'Covered In Blood' After Being Hit In Face With Rahm Drive

Reports state that ESPN SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele was hospitalised on Thursday at the PGA Championship

Sage Steele pictured holding a microphone
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

ESPN anchor Sage Steele was reportedly injured on Thursday at the PGA Championship after being struck by a stray drive from Jon Rahm.

The World No.2 hooked his tee shot left on the third hole at Southern Hills, yelling cries of 'fore' before his shot apparently struck Steele in the face. It's unclear as to whether Rahm was aware his drive struck Sage, as his ball eventually ended up in the fairway on the third hole. Rahm did not speak to media following his opening round and was not asked about the incident following his second round.

Sage was apparently hospitalised following the impact and has returned home to recover according to the New York Post.

A witness told golf writer Geoff Shackleford that they “saw her on the ground, holding her nose, mouth or chin area” and her hands were “covered in blood.” Sage was said to be watching the action following the conclusion of her work on ESPN SportsCenter.

A clip posted to social media seemed to confirm the incident.

See more

Aaron Wise was then struck by a wayward drive on Friday at Southern Hills after Cameron Smith's carved tee shot on the second hole hit him in the head. Wise was playing the seventh hole and was on his knees for around 30 seconds and held ice to his head after the round.

