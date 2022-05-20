ESPN Host 'Covered In Blood' After Being Hit In Face With Rahm Drive

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

ESPN anchor Sage Steele was reportedly injured on Thursday at the PGA Championship after being struck by a stray drive from Jon Rahm.

The World No.2 hooked his tee shot left on the third hole at Southern Hills, yelling cries of 'fore' before his shot apparently struck Steele in the face. It's unclear as to whether Rahm was aware his drive struck Sage, as his ball eventually ended up in the fairway on the third hole. Rahm did not speak to media following his opening round and was not asked about the incident following his second round.

Sage was apparently hospitalised following the impact and has returned home to recover according to the New York Post.

A witness told golf writer Geoff Shackleford that they “saw her on the ground, holding her nose, mouth or chin area” and her hands were “covered in blood.” Sage was said to be watching the action following the conclusion of her work on ESPN SportsCenter.

A clip posted to social media seemed to confirm the incident.

Went back and found the video of Sage Steele getting hit in the face by a Jon Rahm tee shot yesterday, first reported by @GeoffShac Good lord that had to hurt. Hope Sage is OK pic.twitter.com/x0HxjSBgK0May 20, 2022 See more

Aaron Wise was then struck by a wayward drive on Friday at Southern Hills after Cameron Smith's carved tee shot on the second hole hit him in the head. Wise was playing the seventh hole and was on his knees for around 30 seconds and held ice to his head after the round.