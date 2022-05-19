Phil Mickelson's 'Legacy Is Tarnished Forever' - Brad Faxon

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Brad Faxon says that Phil Mickelson's legacy is tarnished forever and that he is unsure if we'll ever see the legendary six-time Major winner tee it up on tour again.

Mickelson's absence from the PGA Championship has been one of the biggest stories of the week, with the American's time away from the game continuing following his controversial comments on Saudi Arabia and how he was using the new LIV Golf Invitational Series as leverage against the PGA Tour.

"What he did at 50 years old is incredible. Only five players have won the career Grand Slam, but only one player has done what he's done at that age and his legacy is tarnished forever," Brad Faxon said on Sky Sports ahead of the opening round at Southern Hills.

"I was certain he wasn't going to play the Masters, I thought being the defending champion that he would have been here. I think we were all surprised he entered and I can imagine him going around here with some of the biggest crowds in the world and I know he's disappointed. I know he probably regrets doing so many of the things that he’s done and I don't know when, or if we'll ever see him play again.

"This Championship should be the story it shouldn't be Phil and what he's done. I think in a way there's a little bit of relief for Seth Waugh the CEO and the rest of the PGA of America’s 30,000 people that look, we can just get on now. We don't have to worry about it. And at some point I would have thought the strategy Phil should have was come out early, tell everybody what's going on and maybe there's stuff that's going to be exposed that we don’t even know about yet."

Mickelson's next possible start could either be the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener at the Centurion Club next month, a later LIV event or perhaps the US Open or Open Championship. A report stated that he had signed up to play in all eight events on the LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule. He may also opt to take the remainder of the year off - but only time will tell.

