Phil Mickelson 'Very Optimistic' For Future Amid Doubts Over LIV Golf Survival

Phil Mickelson is optimistic the game is heading for a bright future following golf's merger, and that includes LIV Golf.

The 53-year-old is in Spain preparing to play in this week’s LIV Golf tournament at Valderrama, and he explained the move to unite the forces at the top of the game had happened sooner than he anticipated. He said: “I would say I felt appreciation that we got to this point where we're working together because it makes me confident with where the game of golf is headed in the future.

"We felt like it was going to be about two years roughly before we got to that point. It took a year and a half or six months quicker than I thought it would be. Going forward, we're all very optimistic about where the game of golf, professional golf specifically, is headed.”

Even before LIV Golf was launched, Mickelson claimed he was using it as “leverage” to provoke the PGA Tour to do what’s right by its players. Amid the LIV Golf threat, the PGA Tour introduced designated events that offer significantly higher purses than had been typical. Mickelson explained that had received appreciation.

He continued: “A lot of the changes that have been made because of LIV were all very appreciative, both on the LIV Tour as well as the PGA Tour, and we're happy for the guys out there that they're having some positive changes there, as well.”

Mickelson also insisted the merger had already been anticipated by LIV Golf officials. “I think that right now we have basically an agreement to have an agreement," he explained. "Everything over the last couple of years that we've been told by Greg [Norman] and everybody on LIV has come to fruition, so we have a lot of confidence in what they have been saying to us because everything has been happening.

"We don't really feel the need to publicly posture our position. There's really no need for us to talk about things publicly but to just let it play out.”

While Mickelson was coy on what LIV Golf's future will look like, he refuted suggestions, including from six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo, that it will disappear. He continued: “I think actions are a little bit stronger than words. I think if you just look at what LIV is doing and what we're doing, I think that is more of a statement.”

'The Player Experience Here Is Incredible'

Phil Mickelson says he's happy to stay with LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

The deal outlined the possibility of LIV Golf players returning to the PGA Tour should they want to.

However, already Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson have said they have no plans to return, while Sergio Garcia also seems reluctant to take on more than a limited schedule if he returns.

Mickelson is the latest player who seems unsure if a return is for him. He said: “Rather than saying yes or no, I know that from a player experience, all of the difficulties and challenges and things that take a lot of excessive energy and output throughout the week have been fixed at LIV.

"So the player experience here is incredible. I just can't envision a better scenario for me as a player than playing out here on LIV.”