Phil Mickelson Likes Tweets Suggesting Billy Horschel Asked LIV Golf For $55m

Phil Mickelson is yet again stirring the LIV Golf pot, this time liking tweets suggesting Billy Horschel wasn turned down by LIV after supposedly asked for $55m earlier this year.

Renowned coach Hank Haney said on his podcast that a player who has been extremely vocal with regards to saying LIV golfers shouldn’t be allowed to play in PGA and DP World Tour events and how bad the Saudi-backed series is, asked for the vast sum of money.

This was tweeted by popular account Flushing It, which then asked its 15.2k followers who they thought it was, and this is where Mickelson comes in.

Hank Haney said on his pod that a player who is really vocal about how bad LIV is and saying LIV golfers shouldn’t play PGAT and DPWT events, asked for $55 mill earlier in the year and LIV rejected it.Who do you think it is? @HankHaney @HankHaneyRadiohttps://t.co/GK0PBjwEXDDecember 7, 2022 See more

The six-time Major winner liked a couple of tweets suggesting it was Horschel who was the protagonist and given his objections to LIV in the past, it would come as somewhat of a surprise if it was the 36-year-old. Horschel is a strong supporter of the PGA Tour and has been one of the strongest critics of LIV this year in various press conferences.

Lefty has spoken! 🤣 @PhilMickelson https://t.co/UIQnvzWlij pic.twitter.com/o73l3oFqZ9December 7, 2022 See more

The seven-time PGA Tour winner hit out at the players who had defected to LIV back in July at the Scottish Open, saying: "To say that they wanted to also support this Tour, whether DP or PGA Tour going forward while playing LIV, is completely asinine. To play the PGA Tour, you gotta play 15 events. Their schedules are now going to be 14 so they’re going to play 29 tournaments a year to still hold their membership on the PGA Tour? That’s ridiculous.

“Just coming to play the big events on DP World Tour, yeah, that helps. But that's not supporting the Tour. Those guys made their bed. They say that's what they want to do. So just leave us alone. Honestly."

Comments such as this clearly show he isn’t the biggest fan of the Greg Norman-fronted tour, although is this due to the fact they turned down his $55m demands earlier this year?

The truth will surely emerge sooner rather than later over who the player was.

