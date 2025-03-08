PGA Tour Releases Statement After Rules Confusion At Arnold Palmer Invitational
Wyndham Clark was granted a free drop from his pitch mark during the second round at Bay Hill, but the incident left fans questioning the decision on social media
The Rules of Golf can be confusing, especially when you're watching the professionals from the comfort of your own home.
Numerous times television cameras pick up rules' incidents on the pro circuits and, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, former US Open champion Wyndham Clark was caught up in a bizarre incident that left many scratching their heads.
Playing the par 4 third on Friday, Clark put his tee shot into the middle of the fairway and, as he approached his ball, found it lying in a pitch mark.
Now, the confusion was caused by the fact that, had it not been Clark's pitch mark, he would not have been granted relief; however, because it was determined that the pitch mark was his, he was able to take a free drop.
After making par on the third, many on social media questioned the ruling, which was similar to that of Paul Casey's three years ago. Eventually, the footage was reviewed and it was determined that the American had not violated any rules when taking relief, with a statement from the PGA Tour Rules Committee reading:
“After reviewing ShotLink video of Wyndham Clark’s tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the PGA Tour Rules Committee determined that the ball returned to its own pitch mark, which entitled Clark to free relief.”
🚨⛳️🔎 #STATEMENT “After reviewing ShotLink 🎥 of Wyndham Clark’s tee shot on the 3rd hole during the 2nd rnd of the API rules committee determined the ball returned to its own pitch mark, which entitled Clark to free relief”Do you agree with the ruling?pic.twitter.com/2YdpjlX3K4March 7, 2025
In the footage, Clark's tee shot can be seen hitting the fairway before bouncing in the air and returning to its own pitch mark. Consequently, this entitled him to free relief but, had the ball rolled into a different pitch mark, Clark could have been subject to a potential violation.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Back in 2022 at The Players Championship, Casey suffered a brutal break on the 16th hole during the final round. Striking his tee shot to the centre of the fairway, the Englishman found his ball in an old pitch mark and, because it didn't 'plug' when it landed and simply rolled into another golfer's mark, he was unable to move it under the embedded golf ball rule.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
These Top Tips From A Serial Tour Winner Will Help You To Seriously Lower Your Scores
Try these fantastic tee-to-green tips from a player who knows how to win
By Michael Weston Published
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Three
At the midway point of the Arnold Palmer Invitational it's Shane Lowry who leads by two shots, with a number of big names in hot pursuit of the Major winner
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Three
At the midway point of the Arnold Palmer Invitational it's Shane Lowry who leads by two shots, with a number of big names in hot pursuit of the Major winner
By Matt Cradock Published
-
10 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Arnold Palmer Invitational
Shane Lowry leads going into the weekend at Bay Hill, but a number of big names missed the four-over-par cutline at the fourth Signature Event of 2025
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The Arnold Palmer Invitational
The bumper prize funds at Signature Events like the Arnold Palmer Invitational also mean bumper bonus checks for the winner's caddie
By Paul Higham Published
-
How To Qualify For The Players Championship
Labelled 'the fifth Major', The Players Championship offers up one of the biggest prize purses and best fields in men's pro golf - but how do players qualify?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why Shane Lowry Has ‘No Idea’ Which Driver He Is Using At Arnold Palmer Invitational
After doing some intense and hectic testing, Shane Lowry admitted he had no idea which exact model of driver he used in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Got My A** Kicked' - Xander Schauffele Has Tough Return To Action At Bay Hill
Xander Schauffele admitted he "got my a** kicked" by Bay Hill as he struggled in his first round back from a rib injury
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Meant No Disrespect To The Europeans' - Keegan Bradley 'Surprised' Netflix Aired Locker Room Speech
Keegan Bradley was "surprised" Netflix aired his now infamous Ryder Cup rallying cry at the Presidents Cup, while insisting he did not want it to leave the locker room
By Paul Higham Published
-
'One Of The Great Things About Golf Is I Can Go Out With A Guy Who Is Going To Shoot 90 And I Can Give Him Enough Strokes To Where We'll Have A Good Competition' - Scottie Scheffler On Losing To 10-Handicap Friend
Scottie Scheffler insists "one of the great things about golf" is the handicap system, even if it did cost him money and an embarrassing loss to a 10 handicapper
By Paul Higham Published