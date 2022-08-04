'Please Stay Away In Your Fantasy Land' - PGA Tour Pro To LIV Players
Joel Dahmen says he has an issue with LIV players wanting to come back and play on the PGA Tour
PGA Tour pro Joel Dahman has told LIV Golf players to "please stay away in your fantasy land" after 11 players filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
Commissioner Jay Monahan responded to the lawsuit with a scathing letter to his members, where he also encouraged them to speak out in public against LIV. "I also encourage you to speak out publicy on this issue, if you're so inclined," Monahan said in the letter where he accused LIV players of "trying to use lawyers to force their way into competition alongside our members."
It didn't take long for one well known player to speak out, with Dahmen posting two separate tweets making his stance very clear against the new league.
"It sounds like some people want their cake and to eat it too," he wrote. "Please stay away in your fantasy land. Sincerely, most tour players."
He followed up with: "I don’t have an issue with anyone going to LIV. I have an issue with them wanting to comeback and play. If the grass is so green, why do you want to come back?"
Harry Higgs replied with: "Yea take your cake elsewhere gents."
VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?
Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon called Dahmen's words "very impressive."
Very impressive Mr @Joel_Dahmen love this https://t.co/cVRzUsYVs3August 3, 2022
Davis Love III has been another outspoken PGA Tour player against LIV Golf, with the American stating this week that the PGA Tour players "hold all the cards" and even hinted that pros could boycott Majors and regular tournaments if LIV players win legal cases and are able to return to the Tour.
"I was saying that if the LIV guys sue and are allowed to play on the PGA Tour, that the players are enough fed up with it, we understand that we make the rules on the PGA Tour and the commissioner's enforcing our rules and we don't want those guys playing, come and cherrypicking our tournaments, that we hold all the cards, not Jay or not Seth Waugh or Mike Whan," Love III said. "They don't hold all the cards, we hold all the cards.
"If we say to the FTC and to Washington, no, we support the rules, we don't want those guys playing, we don't care what the courts say, our only option really, the nuclear option is to say, well, fine, if they have to play in our events, we just won't play."
The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs take place this month, with LIV Golf currently on a break ahead of its next event in early September.
