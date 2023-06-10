PGA Tour Players React To Rose Zhang Victory On Professional Debut
A number of PGA players were praising of the 20-year-old, who secured the Mizuho Americas Open on her professional debut
At the start of June, Rose Zhang made her professional debut to much acclaim, with the American surviving a tense playoff against Jennifer Kupcho at the Mizuho Americas Open to become the first player to win an LPGA Tour event on their professional debut since 1951.
Obviously, with the victory, many in the golf world reacted, with even Tiger Woods tweeting: "Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut. Go card!"
Now, following the second round of the RBC Canadian Open, yet more players have responded to Zhang's incredible feat, with multiple PGA Tour pros asked about the victory and the rise of the 20-year-old.
Speaking at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Canadian, Adam Hadwin, had nothing but praise for Zhang, with the 35-year-old stating: "The scary thing is it was like expected of her. I think that probably what makes it even more impressive is that she came out with those expectations placed on her.
"I don't think anybody would be, would have been completely shocked if she didn't play well under that scrutiny. Then she goes out and wins the golf tournament. So you're probably looking at, I mean, the future is obviously a long way away, but potentially one of the greatest women to ever play the game.
Along with Hadwin, Brendon Todd also praised the American, with Todd saying: "It's so special. I've been really impressed watching her career the last couple of years. She won back-to-back NCAAs as well. She won the Augusta Women's Amateur... but really impressed to see her go out there in her first start and go win. We have seen a couple guys do that on the Korn Ferry Tour in the last decade or so, go out and win their first start. But not much on the PGA TOUR. So hats off to her."
The last player to comment was Andrew Novak, who stated: "That was awesome. I was watching for sure. That hybrid she hit was insane. She's incredible. Like she's -- I was so impressed. Like I remember -- so I played Mackenzie Tour, I played up in Canada. My professional event I was in Vancouver. And I was not ready to win a golf tournament then. So for her to come out of college like that and do that, that's so incredible, yeah."
Following her victory, Zhang leapt 420 spots up the World Rankings, with the 20-year-old now sitting just outside the top 60. What's more, the win means she can take her pick of which LPGA Tour events she competes in over the next two years, with the chance of a Solheim Cup spot potentially on the horizon...
