PGA Tour Announces Player Advisory Council Ahead Of Huge Year
There are eight new faces on the PAC as the PGA Tour enters a vitally important year
The PGA Tour is set for a pivotal year with talks over a framework agreement with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf due to conclude in April.
With the outcome of those discussions certain to have huge repercussions for the direction of the elite game, the PGA Tour has now revealed its Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2024.
Among the list of 16 players are eight new appointments, with Lanto Griffin, Nick Hardy, Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Nick Taylor, Josh Teater, Justin Thomas and Camilo Villegas taking on the role, which involves advising and consulting with commissioner Jay Monahan and the board on Tour issues.
Interestingly, two of the new arrivals, Griffin and Murray, were among 20 players who signed a letter demanding full disclosure of the PGA Tour’s negotiations with potential investors amid concerns that all but its top players were uninformed over the plans.
In the letter, the players asked to “obtain information about the PGA Tour’s consideration of several proposals that will alter the structure of the PGA Tour and may have a profound impact on our clients’ lives and the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of other tour players.”
The letter also states: “All but a handful of PGA Tour players have been kept entirely in the dark about the prospective transaction, how it will impact them, and what conflicts of interests may impact the decision-makers."
The appointments of Griffin and Murray, who claimed a dramatic playoff victory at the Sony Open earlier in the month, will likely go some way to ensuring those concerns are addressed.
Meanwhile, it was also announced that Kevin Streelman and Villegas were selected by the Player Directors, which includes Tiger Woods, to run for PAC Chairman via election, which ends on 27 February.
The new PAC Chairman will replace Jordan Spieth as a Player Director on 1 January 2025, serving a three-year term alongside current Player Directors Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson, Woods and Adam Scott, who was PAC Chairman in 2023. Spieth replaced Rory McIlroy as a Player Director in November after his shock resignation.
Making way for the eight new appointments are Ryan Armour, Correy Conners, Rickie Fowler, Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander Will Zalatoris and Scott.
PGA Tour 2024 Player Advisory Council
- Sam Burns
- Lanto Griffin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Max Homa
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Keith Mitchell
- Grayson Murray
- Seamus Power
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Kevin Streelman
- Nick Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Justin Thomas
- Camilo Villegas
