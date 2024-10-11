Four Players Set Incredible New 2024 PGA Tour Record After Black Desert Championship Round One
The scoring at Black Desert Resort has been extremely low already, and that has led to four golfers achieving a feat no one had managed all season...
As the PGA Tour returns to the state of Utah for the first time since 1963, the Black Desert Championship is quickly making its case as one of the most memorable tournaments on the calendar.
From the extraordinary landscape to the jaw-dropping scoring, there was plenty to discuss after round one at Black Desert Resort - including a 60 from Adam Svensson and the event's first ace via Ben Kohles.
Then there was the number of players who were managing to find either every fairway - which, admittedly, are quite forgiving, especially by PGA Tour standards - or every green in regulation among the stunning black lava surroundings. Four players did both.
Noted by stats guru, Justin Ray, in the 2024 PGA Tour season - prior to the Black Desert Championship - there had not been a single round where a player had found every fairway and every green in regulation. By the end of Thursday's action, Henrik Norlander, Mac Meissner, Nick Hardy, and Chris Kirk had all managed it.
Norlander finished Thursday in the highest position - T2nd - on nine-under following nine birdies and no bogeys. It is his career-best score after carding four rounds of 64 previously, most recently during round two of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.
One of the players to do it today was Henrik Norlander - the second time he's had a round hitting every fairway and every GIR on the PGA Tour.Only 3 players have multiple such rounds over the last 10 PGA Tour seasons:Jim FurykTyler DuncanHenrik NorlanderOctober 11, 2024
The Swede's marquee day was also - remarkably - the second time he's managed to successfully hit every fairway and green in regulation since joining the PGA Tour, helping him join an elite club of players who have multiple such rounds over the last 10 PGA Tour seasons. Jim Furyk and Tyler Duncan are the other two.
The other three players to manage the feat on Thursday all signed for a five-under round of 66 and sat in a tie for 16th before play was suspended due to darkness.
Meissner and Kirk both recorded six birdies and a lone bogey - with each coincidentally arriving on the par-4 12th - while Hardy was bogey-free in his serene 66.
Canada's Svensson leads the way on 11-under having "only" managed to find 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens.
