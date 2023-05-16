PGA Championship Weather Forecast 2023
Check out the weather forecast for the 105th PGA Championship in New York
Like every tournament on the calendar, the weather can play a huge part in proceedings and, at the 105th PGA Championship (opens in new tab), it's no different, as the World's elite descend upon Oak Hill (opens in new tab) for the men's second Major of 2023.
It's set to be an intriguing watch and, with such a large field (opens in new tab), it's going to be crucial to be on the correct side of the draw, especially given that we are in for a mixture of both rain and sun throughout the week. Here, we go into more detail about this week's weather, with the tournament beginning on Thursday morning.
The final practice day on Wednesday will see sun and temperatures just getting out of the 50s at 54°F (12°C). Thankfully, for those playing and in attendance, that temperature is reportedly rising throughout the week, with Thursday getting up to a possible max of 63°F (17°C), and Friday the hottest day of the week at 79°F (26°C).
Weekend-wise, those who make the cut will find a 60% chance of rain on Saturday and a 25% chance on Sunday, with both days seeing winds of around 10-15mph but the rain should be intermittent if it does decide to start.
Thankfully, there isn't much chance of a Monday finish, something which hasn't happened since 2005 when Phil Mickelson (opens in new tab) picked up the title, and also an unlikely repeat of The Masters back in April, which saw multiple delays due to the weather (opens in new tab). Players were forced to return on Sunday morning to complete their third and final rounds.
As of writing, on Tuesday lunchtime, this is what the current weather forecast is telling us but, as is the way, there is always a possibility of change, so we will keep this page updated throughout the tournament to bring you the most accurate reports!
