Pelican Women's Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

One of the strongest fields of the year gathers for the final regular tournament of the LPGA Tour season

Nelly Korda with the trophy after winning the 2021 Pelican Women's Championship
The LPGA Tour season reaches its penultimate tournament at Florida’s Pelican Golf Club as players look for strong performances heading into the CME Group Tour Championship.

Given the proximity to next week’s finale, it’s hardly surprising that one of the year’s most impressive fields will be in action as players jostle for position to qualify for next week’s tournament that features just the top 60 in the Race to CME Globe.

Seven of the world’s top 10 are in action this week, including defending champion, World No.4 Nelly Korda. The American won last year’s event in dramatic fashion after her triple bogey on the penultimate hole of the final round saw her lose the lead. However, she held her nerve to birdie the final hole and force a playoff, which she won after the first extra hole.

Korda is winless on the LPGA Tour this season. However, she did claim victory in the LET’s Aramco Team Series Sotogrande in August and followed that up with a tie for second in the LPGA Tour’s CP Women’s Open to suggest she is not far from her best form. However, she will be up against some extremely stiff competition, including World No.2 Jin Young Ko, World No.3 Lydia Ko, this year's Evian Championship winner Brooke Henderson and 2014 Chevron Championship winner Lexi Thompson. South Koreans In Gee Chun and Hyo-Joo Kim complete the representation from the world’s top 10.

The quality runs far deeper than that, though, with 30 of the world’s top 50 participating, including Sei Young Kim, who lost to Korda in last year’s playoff. Jennifer Kupcho, who claimed her maiden Major title at this year’s Chevron Championship, also plays, as does 2018 Women’s British Open winner Georgia Hall.

Gemma Dryburgh won her first LPGA Tour title in last week’s Toto Japan Classic, and she is also in the field hoping to build on the momentum from that victory. Meanwhile, several high-profile players are still in precarious positions as they look to secure their qualification for next week’s tournament. They include US Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist. One player who won't be appearing is Korda's sister, Jessica. The World No.16 has announced she will miss the rest of the LPGA Tour season through injury.

Players will be battling for a $2m purse, an identical sum to last week’s tournament in Japan. The winner will claim $300,000.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship. 

Pelican Women's Championship 2022 Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$300,000
2nd$186,096
3rd$135,000
4th$104,433
5th$84,057
6th$68,773
7th$57,566
8th$50,434
9th$45,340
10th$41,264
11th$38,207
12th$35,659
13th$33,418
14th$31,381
15th$29,546
16th$27,916
17th$26,491
18th$25,268
19th$24,249
20th$23,433
21st$22,619
22nd$21,803
23rd$20,989
24th$20,173
25th$19,461
26th$18,748
27th$18,033
28th$17,320
29th$16,608
30th$15,996
31st$15,386
32nd$14,773
33rd$14,162
34th$13,550
35th$13,042
36th$12,532
37th$12,023
38th$11,513
39th$11,003
40th$10,596
41st$10,189
42nd$9,782
43rd$9,373
44th$8,966
45th$8,660
46th$8,354
47th$8,049
48th$7,743
49th$7,437
50th$7,131
51st$6,929
52nd$6,724
53rd$6,520
54th$6,317
55th$6,113
56th$5,908
57th$5,706
58th$5,501
59th$5,299
60th$5,094
61st$4,993
62nd$4,890
63rd$4,789
64th$4,697
65th$4,584
66th$4,483
67th$4,382
68th$4,278
69th$4,177
70th$4,076

Pelican Women's Championship 2022 Field

  • Marina Alex
  • Brittany Altomare
  • Narin An
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Aditi Ashok
  • Celine Boutier
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Matilda Castren
  • Tiffany Chan
  • Jennifer Chang
  • Peiyun Chien
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • In Gee Chun
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Jenny Coleman
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Daniela Darquea
  • Karis Davidson
  • Amanda Doherty
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Lindy Duncan
  • Allison Emrey
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • Ally Ewing
  • Maria Fassi
  • Dana Finkelstein
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Isi Gabsa
  • Hannah Green
  • Haylee Harford
  • Lauren Hartlage
  • Muni He
  • Brooke Henderson
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Yaeeun Hong
  • Wei-Ling Hsu
  • Sung Hyun Hyun
  • Caroline Inglis
  • Janie Jackson
  • Eun Hee Ji
  • Linnea Johansson
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Haeji Kang
  • Sarah Kemp
  • Cristie Kerr
  • Megan Khang
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • A Lim Kim
  • Sei Young Kim
  • Gina Kim
  • Frida Kinhult
  • Cheyenne Knight
  • Lydia Ko
  • Jin Young Ko
  • Nelly Korda
  • Aline Krauter
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Stephanie Kyriacou
  • Brittany Lang
  • Maude-Aimee Leblanc
  • Andrea Lee
  • Mi Hyang Lee
  • Min Lee
  • Jeongeun Lee5
  • Stacy Lewis
  • Xiyu Lin
  • Brittany Lincicome
  • Ruixin Liu
  • Yu Liu
  • Gaby Lopez
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Leona Maguire
  • Caroline Masson
  • Stephanie Meadow
  • Wichanee Meechai
  • Gerina Mendoza
  • Morgane Metraux
  • Azahara Munoz
  • Yealimi Noh
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Sanna Nuutinen
  • Ryann O’Toole
  • Su Oh
  • Bianca Pagdanganan
  • Annie Park
  • Amy Park
  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Paula Reto
  • Rachel Rohanna
  • Pauline Roussin
  • So Yeon Ryu
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Lizette Salas
  • Yuka Saso
  • Sophia Schubert
  • Alena Sharp
  • Jenny Shin
  • Jennifer Song
  • Maja Stark
  • Lauren Stephenson
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Elizabeth Szokol
  • Emma Talley
  • Kelly Tan
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Charlotte Thomas
  • Lexi Thompson
  • Alana Uriell
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Dewi Weber
  • Amy Yang
  • Angel Yin
  • Ruoning Yin
  • Weiwei Zhang
  • Avery Zweig

Where Is The Pelican Women's Championship?

The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship is taking place at Florida's Pelican Golf Club. The course features undulating terrain and lush greenery. It is also the venue for The Match VII in December, featuring Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

What Is Playing In The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship?

Thirty of the world's top 50 players are in the field for the tournament, including seven of the world's top 10. Nelly Korda returns to defend her title, and she will face competition from other big names including Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson.


