Pelican Women's Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The LPGA Tour season reaches its penultimate tournament at Florida’s Pelican Golf Club as players look for strong performances heading into the CME Group Tour Championship.

Given the proximity to next week’s finale, it’s hardly surprising that one of the year’s most impressive fields will be in action as players jostle for position to qualify for next week’s tournament that features just the top 60 in the Race to CME Globe.

Seven of the world’s top 10 are in action this week, including defending champion, World No.4 Nelly Korda. The American won last year’s event in dramatic fashion after her triple bogey on the penultimate hole of the final round saw her lose the lead. However, she held her nerve to birdie the final hole and force a playoff, which she won after the first extra hole.

Korda is winless on the LPGA Tour this season. However, she did claim victory in the LET’s Aramco Team Series Sotogrande in August and followed that up with a tie for second in the LPGA Tour’s CP Women’s Open to suggest she is not far from her best form. However, she will be up against some extremely stiff competition, including World No.2 Jin Young Ko, World No.3 Lydia Ko, this year's Evian Championship winner Brooke Henderson and 2014 Chevron Championship winner Lexi Thompson. South Koreans In Gee Chun and Hyo-Joo Kim complete the representation from the world’s top 10.

The quality runs far deeper than that, though, with 30 of the world’s top 50 participating, including Sei Young Kim, who lost to Korda in last year’s playoff. Jennifer Kupcho, who claimed her maiden Major title at this year’s Chevron Championship, also plays, as does 2018 Women’s British Open winner Georgia Hall.

Gemma Dryburgh won her first LPGA Tour title in last week’s Toto Japan Classic, and she is also in the field hoping to build on the momentum from that victory. Meanwhile, several high-profile players are still in precarious positions as they look to secure their qualification for next week’s tournament. They include US Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist. One player who won't be appearing is Korda's sister, Jessica. The World No.16 has announced she will miss the rest of the LPGA Tour season through injury.

Players will be battling for a $2m purse, an identical sum to last week’s tournament in Japan. The winner will claim $300,000.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship.

Pelican Women's Championship 2022 Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $300,000 2nd $186,096 3rd $135,000 4th $104,433 5th $84,057 6th $68,773 7th $57,566 8th $50,434 9th $45,340 10th $41,264 11th $38,207 12th $35,659 13th $33,418 14th $31,381 15th $29,546 16th $27,916 17th $26,491 18th $25,268 19th $24,249 20th $23,433 21st $22,619 22nd $21,803 23rd $20,989 24th $20,173 25th $19,461 26th $18,748 27th $18,033 28th $17,320 29th $16,608 30th $15,996 31st $15,386 32nd $14,773 33rd $14,162 34th $13,550 35th $13,042 36th $12,532 37th $12,023 38th $11,513 39th $11,003 40th $10,596 41st $10,189 42nd $9,782 43rd $9,373 44th $8,966 45th $8,660 46th $8,354 47th $8,049 48th $7,743 49th $7,437 50th $7,131 51st $6,929 52nd $6,724 53rd $6,520 54th $6,317 55th $6,113 56th $5,908 57th $5,706 58th $5,501 59th $5,299 60th $5,094 61st $4,993 62nd $4,890 63rd $4,789 64th $4,697 65th $4,584 66th $4,483 67th $4,382 68th $4,278 69th $4,177 70th $4,076

Pelican Women's Championship 2022 Field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Jenny Coleman

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Allison Emrey

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Dana Finkelstein

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Hannah Green

Haylee Harford

Lauren Hartlage

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Yaeeun Hong

Wei-Ling Hsu

Sung Hyun Hyun

Caroline Inglis

Janie Jackson

Eun Hee Ji

Linnea Johansson

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Haeji Kang

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Brittany Lang

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Min Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Ruixin Liu

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Gerina Mendoza

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O’Toole

Su Oh

Bianca Pagdanganan

Annie Park

Amy Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Paula Reto

Rachel Rohanna

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Charlotte Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Alana Uriell

Albane Valenzuela

Dewi Weber

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Weiwei Zhang

Avery Zweig

Where Is The Pelican Women's Championship? The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship is taking place at Florida's Pelican Golf Club. The course features undulating terrain and lush greenery. It is also the venue for The Match VII in December, featuring Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.