Gemma Dryburgh Secures Maiden LPGA Tour Title
The 29-year-old cruised to a four shot victory at the Toto Japan Classic, becoming the first Scotswoman to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011
On the final day of the Toto Japan Classic, we were treated to some phenomenal golf as Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh carded a blemish-free final round, including five birdies in her last eight holes, to pick up her first LPGA Tour victory.
The Scotswoman had started the fourth day one shot back of Momoko Ueda, who was just one of the many players from Japan in contention at the Toto Japan Classic. However, it was a late blitz from Dryburgh that ultimately proved the difference, as her 20-under tournament total was four clear of a stacked leaderboard.
A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Getting off to a solid start, the 29-year-olds first birdie of the day came at the par 4 fourth, and yet another birdie came at the seventh. Parring her remaining few holes on the front nine, it was Dryburgh who held a one shot lead, as the leaders made their way in to the back nine.
Leading by one from recent history maker, Linn Grant, it was Dryburgh who continued proceedings on the back nine, with a birdie at the 11th then being followed by an incredible run of three straight birdies from the 13th to 15th.
This stunning run moved her four shots clear of the pack and, when she produced a clutch up-and-down at the par 4 17th, the 29-year-old had a comfortable three stroke margin going down the 72nd hole at Seta Golf Course.
To cap off her birdie-filled back nine, Dryburgh made yet another at the last to round off a stunning four shot victory and five-under back nine of 32. In the process, she also became the first Scottish winner on the LPGA Tour since Catriona Matthew at the 2011 Lorena Ochoa Invitational, with Dryburgh becoming the third winner from the United Kingdom in the last four tournaments.
