Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

South Africa's Dylan Frittelli defends his title in the Middle East as the DP World Tour moves on to the second-ever Bahrain Championship

The Bahrain Championship trophy in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

This week, the DP World Tour's second-ever Bahrain Championship is taking place at Royal Golf Club and it's South Africa's Dylan Frittelli who defends the title.

When the Wentworth-based circuit returned to the Kingdom of Bahrain for the first time in more than 12 years last season, Frittelli triumphed by two strokes to secure his third DP World Tour title and an impressive winner's check.

Fast forward a year, and the overall prize purse of $2.5 million has remained the same, so whoever comes out on top will bank not far off half a million dollars. The player in second will earn $275,000 while anyone inside the top-five is in line to bring home at least six figures.

Unlike two weeks ago when the $9 million Hero Dubai Desert Classic out-paid the PGA Tour's American Express, the DP World Tour event in Bahrain is very much in second place compared to the concurrent AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money payout - which puts up $20 million in total.

Nevertheless, European-based players will be desperate to finish as high up on the leaderboard as they can in order to pick up as many of the 3,500 Race To Dubai points and the 1,000 Ryder Cup points as possible. Plus, golfers are competing for a bonus of $200,000, to be awarded at the end of the International Swing in March.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship.

Bahrain Championship 2025 Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$425,000
2nd$275,000
3rd$157,500
4th$125,000
5th$105,000
6th$87,500
7th$75,000
8th$62,500
9th$56,000
10th$50,000
11th$46,000
12th$43,000
13th$40,250
14th$38,250
15th$36,750
16th$35,250
17th$33,750
18th$32,250
19th$31,000
20th$30,000
21st$39,000
22nd$28,250
23rd$27,500
24th$26,750
25th$26,000
26th$25,250
27th$24,500
28th$23,750
29th$23,000
30th$22,250
31st$21,500
32nd$20,750
33rd$20,000
34th$19,250
35th$18,500
36th$17,750
37th$17,250
38th$16,750
39th$16,250
40th$15,750
41st$15,250
42nd$14,750
43rd$14,250
44th$13,750
45th$13,250
46th$12,750
47th$12,250
48th$11,750
49th$11,250
50th$10,760
51st$10,250
52nd$9,750
53rd$9,250
54th$8,750
55th$8,500
56th$8,250
57th$8,000
58th$7,750
59th$7,500
60th$7,250
61st$7,000
62nd$6,750
63rd$6,500
64th$6,250
65th$6,000
66th$5,750
67th$5,500
68th$5,250
69th$5,000
70th$4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The 2025 Bahrain Championship?

Patrick Reed looks on during the 2024 Hong Kong Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a very similar field to the Ras Al Khaimah Championship last week, Patrick Reed once again headlines the field at the Bahrain Championship.

With just a few days until the 2025 LIV Golf League campaign begins in Riyadh, the lifetime member on the DP World Tour will continue to tune up for the PIF-backed circuit in the Middle East, hoping for an improvement on the T8th result he secured at Al Hamra GC last time out. In a similar position is Fireballs GC's David Puig, who ended third.

The two LIV golfers will be joined by three-time Major winner and former Ryder Cup captain, Padraig Harrington as well as 2016 PGA Championship victor and two-time Ryder Cup player, Jimmy Walker. In addition, defending champion, Dylan Frittelli has been included.

Ras Al Khaimah champion, Alejandro Del Rey leads a group of DP World Tour winners this season, with five of the seven victors so far going again in Bahrain. Elvis Smylie, Ryggs Johnston, Johannes Veerman, and John Parry will hope for repeat success while Shaun Norris and Tyrrell Hatton have opted for a week off.

Who Is In The Field At The 2025 Bahrain Championship?

Defending champion Dylan Frittelli is looking for a fourth DP World Tour title after claiming the inaugural Bahrain Championship trophy in 2024, while other big names in the field include LIV Golf's Patrick Reed and David Puig plus Major champions Padraig Harrington and Jimmy Walker.

Plus, five of the seven DP World Tour winners this season are teeing it up again at Royal Golf Club, hoping for repeat success.

What Is The Prize Money Payout At The Bahrain Championship?

Players are competing for a purse of $2.5 million, an identical sum to that offered at last year's event and the recent Ras Al Khaimah Championship. The winner will earn $425,000, while the runner-up will bank $275,000.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸