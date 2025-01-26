Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

This week, the DP World Tour's second-ever Bahrain Championship is taking place at Royal Golf Club and it's South Africa's Dylan Frittelli who defends the title.

When the Wentworth-based circuit returned to the Kingdom of Bahrain for the first time in more than 12 years last season, Frittelli triumphed by two strokes to secure his third DP World Tour title and an impressive winner's check.

Fast forward a year, and the overall prize purse of $2.5 million has remained the same, so whoever comes out on top will bank not far off half a million dollars. The player in second will earn $275,000 while anyone inside the top-five is in line to bring home at least six figures.

Unlike two weeks ago when the $9 million Hero Dubai Desert Classic out-paid the PGA Tour's American Express, the DP World Tour event in Bahrain is very much in second place compared to the concurrent AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money payout - which puts up $20 million in total.

Nevertheless, European-based players will be desperate to finish as high up on the leaderboard as they can in order to pick up as many of the 3,500 Race To Dubai points and the 1,000 Ryder Cup points as possible. Plus, golfers are competing for a bonus of $200,000, to be awarded at the end of the International Swing in March.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship.

Bahrain Championship 2025 Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $39,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The 2025 Bahrain Championship?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a very similar field to the Ras Al Khaimah Championship last week, Patrick Reed once again headlines the field at the Bahrain Championship.

With just a few days until the 2025 LIV Golf League campaign begins in Riyadh, the lifetime member on the DP World Tour will continue to tune up for the PIF-backed circuit in the Middle East, hoping for an improvement on the T8th result he secured at Al Hamra GC last time out. In a similar position is Fireballs GC's David Puig, who ended third.

The two LIV golfers will be joined by three-time Major winner and former Ryder Cup captain, Padraig Harrington as well as 2016 PGA Championship victor and two-time Ryder Cup player, Jimmy Walker. In addition, defending champion, Dylan Frittelli has been included.

Ras Al Khaimah champion, Alejandro Del Rey leads a group of DP World Tour winners this season, with five of the seven victors so far going again in Bahrain. Elvis Smylie, Ryggs Johnston, Johannes Veerman, and John Parry will hope for repeat success while Shaun Norris and Tyrrell Hatton have opted for a week off.

