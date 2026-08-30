2026 Husqvarna British Masters Prize Money Payout: How Much Will The Winner Earn At The Belfry?

Home of the British Masters since 2021, The Belfry's Brabazon Course has been hosting the opening tournament of the DP World Tour's Back 9 stage.

After this week, there will be just 10 more opportunities for players to give themselves a chance of winning the Race To Dubai and possibly switching home circuits as the PGA Tour prepares for significant change in the years to come.

Several players who have already made the switch remain in contention of winning the British Masters, with 2023 champion Daniel Hillier and Marco Penge co-leading on 11 under, once clear of Tom McKibbin and two ahead of Fabrizio Zanotti and Shaun Norris at the close of play on Saturday.

Daniel HIllier co-led with Marco Penge overnight (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike most Saturday evenings, though, that wasn't the end of the of the third round. That's because of major weather-related disruptions throughout.

As a result, the third round didn't begin until Sunday afternoon, leaving the co-leaders with 13 holes to play of the third round.

Whoever triumphs this week will be in a fantastic position on numerous fronts once all is said and done.

Not only will they claim a huge payout from an overall purse of $3.5 million but they'll also accumulate the highest number of Race To Dubai and Ryder Cup qualification points possible.

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Marco Penge is in contention for his fourth DP World Tour win (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ryder Cup qualification window begins here in 2026 before closing after the 2027 edition, just before Adare Manor.

Meanwhile, up from the 3,500 at the Nexo Championship, the British Masters offers 5,000 Race To Dubai points - 835 of which goes to whoever succeeds Alex Noren as the victor.

As far as prize money goes, the winner will collect a check for almost $600,000 while the runner-up should bank $385,000 before various factors reduce how much a pro golfer really earns.

Finishing inside the top-seven could be good enough for in excess of $100,000 while simply making the cut may well carry a consolation prize of over $6,000.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Husqvarna British Masters based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

British Masters Prize Money Breakdown