2026 Husqvarna British Masters Prize Money Payout: How Much Will The Winner Earn At The Belfry?

The tournament purse at the British Masters has remained consistent for a fourth straight year as Ryder Cup qualification begins at The Belfry...

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Sir Nick Faldo and Alex Noren with the Betfred British Masters trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Home of the British Masters since 2021, The Belfry's Brabazon Course has been hosting the opening tournament of the DP World Tour's Back 9 stage.

After this week, there will be just 10 more opportunities for players to give themselves a chance of winning the Race To Dubai and possibly switching home circuits as the PGA Tour prepares for significant change in the years to come.

Several players who have already made the switch remain in contention of winning the British Masters, with 2023 champion Daniel Hillier and Marco Penge co-leading on 11 under, once clear of Tom McKibbin and two ahead of Fabrizio Zanotti and Shaun Norris at the close of play on Saturday.

Daniel Hillier at the Husqvarna British Masters

Daniel HIllier co-led with Marco Penge overnight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike most Saturday evenings, though, that wasn't the end of the of the third round. That's because of major weather-related disruptions throughout.

As a result, the third round didn't begin until Sunday afternoon, leaving the co-leaders with 13 holes to play of the third round.

Whoever triumphs this week will be in a fantastic position on numerous fronts once all is said and done.

Not only will they claim a huge payout from an overall purse of $3.5 million but they'll also accumulate the highest number of Race To Dubai and Ryder Cup qualification points possible.

Marco Penge during the British Masters

Marco Penge is in contention for his fourth DP World Tour win

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ryder Cup qualification window begins here in 2026 before closing after the 2027 edition, just before Adare Manor.

Meanwhile, up from the 3,500 at the Nexo Championship, the British Masters offers 5,000 Race To Dubai points - 835 of which goes to whoever succeeds Alex Noren as the victor.

As far as prize money goes, the winner will collect a check for almost $600,000 while the runner-up should bank $385,000 before various factors reduce how much a pro golfer really earns.

Finishing inside the top-seven could be good enough for in excess of $100,000 while simply making the cut may well carry a consolation prize of over $6,000.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Husqvarna British Masters based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

British Masters Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$595,000

2nd

$385,000

3rd

$220,500

4th

$175,000

5th

$148.400

6th

$122,500

7th

$105,000

8th

$87,500

9th

$78,400

10th

$70,000

11th

$64,400

12th

$60,200

13th

$56,350

14th

$53,500

15th

$51,450

16th

$49,350

17th

$47,250

18th

$45,150

19th

$43,400

20th

$42,000

21st

$40,600

22nd

$39,440

23rd

$38,400

24th

$37,450

25th

$36,400

26th

$35,350

27th

$34,300

28th

$33,250

29th

$32,200

30th

$31,150

31st

$30,100

32nd

$29,050

33rd

$28,000

34th

$26,950

35th

$25,900

36th

$24,850

37th

$24,150

38th

$23,450

39th

$22,750

40th

$22,050

41st

$21,350

42nd

$20,650

43rd

$19,950

44th

$19,250

45th

$18,550

47th

$17,850

48th

$17,150

49th

$16,450

50th

$15,750

51st

$15,050

52nd

$14,350

53rd

$13,650

54th

$12,950

55th

$12,250

56th

$11,900

57th

$11,500

58th

$11,200

59th

$10,850

60th

$10,500

61st

$10,150

62nd

$9,800

63rd

$9,450

64th

$9,100

65th

$8,750

66th

$8,400

67th

$8,050

68th

$7,700

69th

$7,000

70th

$6,650
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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