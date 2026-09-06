Omega European Masters Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will The Winner Earn?

The tournament prize purse at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club has risen by half a million dollars for 2026 where Thriston Lawrence attempts to win a third title

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Thriston Lawrence holds the Omega European Masters trophy
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One of the most beautiful golf courses on tour has been in play this week as the DP World Tour continues its march down the Back 9 of its schedule.

Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club - which features a stunning background consisting of the Swiss Alps, a bed of pine trees and countless chalets - has welcomed some of the circuit's biggest names this week, with a handful set to duke it out for the title over the final round.

With just 18 holes to play of the event, LIV Golfer Paul Casey had opened up a three-shot lead over four players thanks to a superb 63 (-7) on Saturday.

Defending champion Thriston Lawrence isn't quite out of it yet either. He was six back of Casey on 10 under after 54 holes. Should Casey go on to claim his 16th DP World Tour title, he will be richly rewarded.

However, Casey confirmed in an emotional interview following his third round that - given he now calls the picturesque Swiss town home - he will be donating his entire pay check to charities which help the victims of the fire at Le Constellation bar that killed 41 people earlier this year.

For the first time, the European Masters offers up a $3.75 million overall purse - up from the $3.25 million which was available in 2024 and 2025.

There is a check for almost $650,000 awaiting the champion and payouts of more than $400,000 and $200,000 for second and third.

Finishing inside the top-seven gives players a chance of walking away with a six-figure consolation prize - although various factors reduce how much they really earn by a fairly significant amount.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Omega European Masters based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.

EUROPEAN MASTERS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$637,500

2nd

$412,500

3rd

$236,250

4th

$187,500

5th

$159,000

6th

$131,250

7th

$112,500

8th

$93,750

9th

$84,000

10th

$75,000

11th

$69,000

12th

$64,500

13th

$60,375

14th

$57,375

15th

$55,125

16th

$52,875

17th

$50,625

18th

$48,375

19th

$46,500

20th

$45,000

21st

$43.500

22nd

$42,625

23rd

$41,250

24th

$40,125

25th

$39,000

26th

$37,875

27th

$36,750

28th

$35,625

29th

$34,500

30th

$33,375

31st

$32,250

32nd

$31,125

33rd

$30,000

34th

$28,875

35th

$27,750

36th

$26.625

37th

$25,875

38th

$25,125

39th

$24,375

40th

$23,625

41st

$22,875

42nd

$22,125

43rd

$21,375

44th

$20,625

45th

$19,875

46th

$19,125

47th

$18,375

48th

$17,625

49th

$16,875

50th

$16,125

51st

$15,375

52nd

$14,625

53rd

$13,875

54th

$13,125

55th

$12.750

56th

$12,375

57th

$12,000

58th

$11,625

59th

$11,250

60th

$8,700

61st

$10,500

62nd

$10,125

63rd

$9,750

64th

$9,456

65th

$9,000

66th

$8,625

67th

$8,250

68th

$7,875

69th

$7,500

70th

$7,125
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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