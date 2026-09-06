Omega European Masters Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will The Winner Earn?

One of the most beautiful golf courses on tour has been in play this week as the DP World Tour continues its march down the Back 9 of its schedule.

Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club - which features a stunning background consisting of the Swiss Alps, a bed of pine trees and countless chalets - has welcomed some of the circuit's biggest names this week, with a handful set to duke it out for the title over the final round.

With just 18 holes to play of the event, LIV Golfer Paul Casey had opened up a three-shot lead over four players thanks to a superb 63 (-7) on Saturday.

Defending champion Thriston Lawrence isn't quite out of it yet either. He was six back of Casey on 10 under after 54 holes. Should Casey go on to claim his 16th DP World Tour title, he will be richly rewarded.

However, Casey confirmed in an emotional interview following his third round that - given he now calls the picturesque Swiss town home - he will be donating his entire pay check to charities which help the victims of the fire at Le Constellation bar that killed 41 people earlier this year.

For the first time, the European Masters offers up a $3.75 million overall purse - up from the $3.25 million which was available in 2024 and 2025.

There is a check for almost $650,000 awaiting the champion and payouts of more than $400,000 and $200,000 for second and third.

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Finishing inside the top-seven gives players a chance of walking away with a six-figure consolation prize - although various factors reduce how much they really earn by a fairly significant amount.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Omega European Masters based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.

EUROPEAN MASTERS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN