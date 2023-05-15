John Daly Withdraws From PGA Championship Due To Injury
The 57-year-old, who won the Major in 1991, will no longer tee it up at Oak Hill Country Club
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
John Daly has withdrawn from the PGA Championship, making him the third former winner of the tournament to pull out of the Major.
The 57-year-old had been expected to compete in the tournament he won in 1991, but has now withdrawn because of injury. No details have been given on the nature of the injury. However, Daly’s withdrawal means that he now joins 2010 winner Martin Kaymer and 2013 victor Jason Dufner as former champions no longer in the field.
John Daly has withdrawn from the PGA Championship due to injury.Stephan Jaeger of Germany is now in the field. #PGAChampMay 15, 2023
Daly has been a regular in the tournament in recent years and has only missed one of the last nine, in 2020. However, he failed to make the cut in any of those appearances, with his best performance since that lone victory coming in 2012 with a tie for 18th.
The withdrawal will come as a further blow to Daly as he also missed the tournament the last time it was played at Oak Hill, in 2013.
Last December, Daly revealed he had put off having knee replacement surgery so that he could take part in the PNC Championship with his son, John Daly II. The pair finished second in the tournament and during it, Daly said: "I'm getting my knee replacement done Wednesday, full knee replacement. So I'll be out for a while."
That was the latest in a succession of health and injury issues for the American. He has also had his other knee replaced and underwent surgery after being diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2020.
Despite his latest operation, Daly returned to action in March, and played as recently as last week in the Regions Tradition on the PGA Tour Champions, where he finished tied for 65th.
With Daly out of the field, it presents an opportunity for 33-year-old Stephan Jaeger to play instead. The World No.117 finished tied for 11th at last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. This will be the German’s first appearance in the tournament.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Fans React As LIV Golf Tulsa Taken Off Air Before Thrilling Finale
For some regions in the US, the LIV Golf Tulsa finale wasn't available on the CW Network
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Why There Are No Amateurs In The PGA Championship
The PGA Championship is the only Major that doesn't invite amateurs, but why is that?
By Mike Hall • Published