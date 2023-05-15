John Daly Withdraws From PGA Championship Due To Injury

John Daly has withdrawn from the PGA Championship, making him the third former winner of the tournament to pull out of the Major.

The 57-year-old had been expected to compete in the tournament he won in 1991, but has now withdrawn because of injury. No details have been given on the nature of the injury. However, Daly’s withdrawal means that he now joins 2010 winner Martin Kaymer and 2013 victor Jason Dufner as former champions no longer in the field.

John Daly has withdrawn from the PGA Championship due to injury.Stephan Jaeger of Germany is now in the field. #PGAChampMay 15, 2023 See more

Daly has been a regular in the tournament in recent years and has only missed one of the last nine, in 2020. However, he failed to make the cut in any of those appearances, with his best performance since that lone victory coming in 2012 with a tie for 18th.

The withdrawal will come as a further blow to Daly as he also missed the tournament the last time it was played at Oak Hill, in 2013.

Last December, Daly revealed he had put off having knee replacement surgery so that he could take part in the PNC Championship with his son, John Daly II. The pair finished second in the tournament and during it, Daly said: "I'm getting my knee replacement done Wednesday, full knee replacement. So I'll be out for a while."

That was the latest in a succession of health and injury issues for the American. He has also had his other knee replaced and underwent surgery after being diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2020.

Despite his latest operation, Daly returned to action in March, and played as recently as last week in the Regions Tradition on the PGA Tour Champions, where he finished tied for 65th.

With Daly out of the field, it presents an opportunity for 33-year-old Stephan Jaeger to play instead. The World No.117 finished tied for 11th at last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. This will be the German’s first appearance in the tournament.