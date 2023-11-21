Patrick Cantlay Loses Hat Sponsor After Four Years

The sight of Patrick Cantlay adorning a Goldman Sachs cap has been a regular image over the past few years - aside from September's Ryder Cup, where 'HatGate' dominated much of the golfing conversation.

However, this will no longer be the case after Goldman Sachs decided not to renew its endorsement deal with the American once the pair's current contract expires, according to Lauren Hirsch of the New York Times' DealBook.

Cantlay signed a three-year deal with the bank in 2020 after Goldman Sachs took the plunge into sport when trying to raise public awareness of its online banking service - Marcus. The World No.5 wore a Marcus-branded hat during tournaments and became easily recognisable underneath the unique Goldman Sachs cap.

The New York-based bank offered up another one-year contract near the start of 2023, which was signed, but Cantlay will now need to find another hat sponsor for the majority of the 2024 PGA Tour season after Goldman Sachs opted to pull back from retail banking - selling off parts of its Marcus brand - and refocus its attention on investment banking and trading services.

“We constantly evaluate the firm’s partnerships, and at this time, our logo will no longer appear on his hat,” Tony Fratto, a spokesman for Goldman Sachs, told DealBook.

Goldman is the latest company to part ways with Cantlay in the past 12 months, with the American moving away from his club, hat and bag deal with Titleist ahead of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The 31-year-old remains under contract with Titleist to play the Pro V1x ball but does not have the US brand’s logo on his cap or bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cantlay had also lost, or chosen to end, his apparel deal with Hugo Boss prior to the Sentry Tournament of Champions. "No more Hugo Boss," the American said in his pre-tournament press conference at the Plantation Course, Kapalua Resort. He would later sign with B.Draddy and Zero Restriction midway through the season.

The New York Times' outlet reported that Goldman Sachs and Cantlay have not completely cut ties, as the player could still feature at the bank's events in future.