Original Penguin by Munsingwear, within the golf division of Perry Ellis International, Inc., congratulates brand ambassador Cameron Smith for winning the 150th Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews, the home of golf, for his first major and third worldwide victory of the year.

Smith cut a stylish figure all week in Original Penguin's Golf collection, with the UK’s Sunday Times newspaper likening his striking Bunker Print Golf Polo to a piece of modern art.

Ultimately, it was Smith’s competitive spirit, precise iron play and peerless putting that landed the Australian his maiden major championship.

“We congratulate Cameron for winning the 150th Open in a stirring come-from-behind record setting fashion,” said Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International. “A bogey-free 64 final round enabled Cameron to tie for the lowest total score under par in major championship history and showed the world his mental fortitude and gift for performing the best on the sport’s biggest stages. We are proud to have Cameron, with 10 career worldwide victories and a major, as an Original Penguin brand ambassador.”

“This place is so cool, to have the 150th Open here and to come away with the win at St. Andrews is pretty special,” stated Smith. “To look at the names on the trophy and then to add mine is unreal. All of the hard work I have done over the years has started to pay off and this one definitely makes it worth it.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the win, Smith jumps up to #2 in the FedEx Cup standings and Official World Golf Rankings. “I had a lot of support out here and that kept me plugging away. To win an Open championship is a golfer’s highlight and to do it here is another level. The game’s best players have won here so it’s pretty cool to have my name on the Claret Jug.”

For the week, Smith wore Original Penguin’s golf collection polos featuring its new Re-Originals sustainable fabrication. The eco-friendly polos, including the Bunker Print Golf Polo (worn Saturday) and Retro Geo Print Golf Polo (worn Sunday) are crafted with 30% recycled polyester and use a double-knit high-gauge fabrication for superior performance and aesthetics. Complementing the winning look, on and off the course, is the Autumn 2022 Polar Pete Outerwear Collection highlighted by the 70’s Insulated Mixed Media Vest (as seen on Friday) and 1/4 Zip 90’s Color Block Wind Jacket (worn Thursday).

(Image credit: Original Penguin)

For over 60 years Original Penguin, and its namesake icon Pete, the Penguin, has been adorned and adored by the masters of leisure and sport to define itself as an American classic.

Today, the Penguin icon still stands as a signal for those who know how to be an original and what you wear for the good times.

Available at selected golf retailers and www.originalpenguin.co.uk (opens in new tab)