Open Final Round Odds: Who Is Favorite For The Claret Jug?
Xander Schauffele is favorite to overhaul Billy Horschel and the rest of the chasing pack to claim the Claret Jug
The last day of the 2024 Open is poised to be a classic, with 12 players within four strokes of the lead.
Billy Horschel takes a slender one stroke advantage into the final round, but he is not the favorite with bookmakers.
It's PGA Champion Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler who oddsmakers like the most, with Schauffele heading into Sunday's final 18 holes as favorite for the Claret Jug, just ahead of World No.1 Scheffler.
Schauffele goes into Sunday at three-under, just one back of Horschel, with Scheffler two back. Both are clear favorites with Schauffele at 3/1 and Scheffler 7/2.
Overnight leader Billy Horschel enters the final round as third-favorite at 11/2, with Horschel's underwhelming Major record surely a factor. The 37-year-old has eight PGA Tour wins but only has two top-10s on his Major record and has never finished inside the top-20 at The Open.
Justin Rose goes into the last round as tied-fourth favorite, with the Englishman trailing Horschel by only one stroke. The Englishman brings plenty of experience to the table and has a Major win himself, coming at the 2013 US Open.
Rose is at 8/1 alongside Sam Burns, who is also one back at three-under-par. Burns played in the easier conditions on Saturday morning, where he shot a stunning 65 to vault himself up the leaderboard.
Russell Henley is also three-under and he can be backed at 9/1, with the next players significantly less likely to win according to the bookmakers.
Thriston Lawrence is 14/1 despite playing in the final group, ahead of Daniel Brown and Shane Lowry at 20s.
So, who will win The Open? Nobody knows. The weather is set to be challenging but not as brutal as Saturday and one thing is for sure, it's going to be entertaining.
Open final round odds:
- Xander Schauffele: 3/1 (+300)
- Scottie Scheffler: 7/2 (+350)
- Billy Horschel: 11/2 (+550)
- Justin Rose: 8/1 (+800)
- Sam Burns: 8/1 (+800)
- Russell Henley: 9/1 (+900)
- Thriston Lawrence: 14/1 (+1400)
- Daniel Brown: 20/1 (+2000)
- Shane Lowry: 20/1 (+2000)
- Adam Scott: 40/1 (+4000)
- Justin Thomas: 40/1 (+4000)
*Odds via various bookmakers as per Oddschecker
