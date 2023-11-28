'One Of The Most Respected Figures In Golf' - Expert Rules Official To Bring 37-Year Career To A Close
Chief Referee David Rickman will retire next October after 37 years with The R&A
Rules official David Rickman will retire from The R&A next year, bringing a highly influential 37-year career to a close.
The Scot, whose last R&A championship as Chief Referee will be the 2024 AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, will have refereed over 130 of the game’s most prestigious events by the time he retires in October. He will also be Chief Referee at The Open at Royal Troon in July, which will be his 28th time in the role at the Major and 34th as a Rules official.
St Andrews-born Rickman's influence on the game stretched far beyond R&A-organised events, though. He has also been a consistent presence at other Majors, professional and amateur events globally. They include his role as part of the Rules team at 16 Masters and 15 US Opens. He has also taken on the task at seven AIG Women’s Opens, 21 of the DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, and 15 Walker Cups.
Following the announcement, Rickman expressed his gratitude for the time he has spent in the game and with The R&A. He said: “It has been a privilege to work in a sport I love for a special organisation like The R&A and to have been involved in so many important and progressive governance initiatives.
“I have worked with a wide range of talented and dedicated people and experienced some of the finest golf events and venues in the world. I am extremely grateful to those who gave me a chance initially and to everyone who has worked with me and supported me over the years. I’m looking forward to being able to play more golf and enjoy more time with my family. I know that the future of The R&A is in safe hands.”
CEO of The R&A Martin Slumbers paid tribute to the work Rickman has done in the game. He said: “David has been at the heart of The R&A and so influential in all that we do for so long that it is hard to believe he will be leaving us next year. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with him and I have benefited enormously from his expertise, knowledge, wise counsel and friendship in my time here.
“He is undoubtedly one of the most respected figures in golf and will be greatly missed not only by all of us in St Andrews but by many, many people throughout the golfing world. On behalf of all us at The R&A and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, I would like to thank David for all his hard work and dedication over many years and wish him the very best for his retirement when it comes next year.”
Rickman, who joined the R&A in 1987 after graduating from the University of Edinburgh with a degree in Business Studies and Accounting, has also had involvement in some of the game's biggest governance issues, including the modernisation of the Rules of Golf in 2019 and the introduction of the World Handicap System in 2020.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
