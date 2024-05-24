One Of Europe's Best Pro-Ams Is Returning - Here's How To Enter
The Aegean Messinia Pro-Am is returning in November at Greece's stunning Costa Navarino
The popular Aegean Messinia Pro-Am is set to return once again in 2024, taking place at Costa Navarino in Greece from November 20-24.
The venue, which was voted ‘2024 Golf Resort of the Year - Mediterranean’ by IAGTO, will host the four-day event over three of its four courses - the Dunes, Hills and International Olympic Academy courses.
Competitors can choose from a range of five and seven-night tournament options including accommodation at the five-star The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, as participation in three themed social events during the tournament week.
Main sponsor Aegean is also offering special airline ticket conditions for the tournament’s participants and their companions, free golf bag carriage to participants and complimentary air tickets (except taxes) to participating professionals.
Last year’s Aegean Messinia Pro-Am featured competitors from 23 different countries, with PGA of Great Britain & Ireland professional Liam Bond taking the top professional honours in the 54-hole event with a winning score of 201 (13-under-par).
The event, which is sanctioned by the Confederation of Professional Golf and supported by the Hellenic Golf Federation and the PGA of Greece, will feature a maximum of 70 teams. Each team is made up of one professional and three amateurs, while the tournament’s total prize fund will reach up to €70,000.
This year's main event will be brought to a spectacular conclusion with a gala dinner and prize-giving ceremony for participants.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Team registration for the Aegean Messinia Pro-Am 2024 is now open and is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit the Aegean Messinia Pro-Am website for more.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Who Has The Most US Women's Open Titles?
15 players have won the US Women's Open multiple times in the competition's 78-year history, but two golfers stand above the rest...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Conquer The Dreaded Plugged Lie In The Bunker With 3 Expert Tips
Finding your golf ball plugged in the bunker is one of the worst feelings in golf, but there is no need to fear it thanks to these three expert tips...
By Andrew Jones Published