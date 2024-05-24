One Of Europe's Best Pro-Ams Is Returning - Here's How To Enter

The popular Aegean Messinia Pro-Am is set to return once again in 2024, taking place at Costa Navarino in Greece from November 20-24.

The venue, which was voted ‘2024 Golf Resort of the Year - Mediterranean’ by IAGTO, will host the four-day event over three of its four courses - the Dunes, Hills and International Olympic Academy courses.

Competitors can choose from a range of five and seven-night tournament options including accommodation at the five-star The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, as participation in three themed social events during the tournament week.

Main sponsor Aegean is also offering special airline ticket conditions for the tournament’s participants and their companions, free golf bag carriage to participants and complimentary air tickets (except taxes) to participating professionals.

The 12th hole on the International Olympic Academy course (Image credit: Gerrit Kleinfeld)

Last year’s Aegean Messinia Pro-Am featured competitors from 23 different countries, with PGA of Great Britain & Ireland professional Liam Bond taking the top professional honours in the 54-hole event with a winning score of 201 (13-under-par).

The event, which is sanctioned by the Confederation of Professional Golf and supported by the Hellenic Golf Federation and the PGA of Greece, will feature a maximum of 70 teams. Each team is made up of one professional and three amateurs, while the tournament’s total prize fund will reach up to €70,000.

This year's main event will be brought to a spectacular conclusion with a gala dinner and prize-giving ceremony for participants.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Team registration for the Aegean Messinia Pro-Am 2024 is now open and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit the Aegean Messinia Pro-Am website for more.