Do Olympic-Winning Caddies Get Medals?

Now that Paris 2024 has begun, golf is three editions into its return as an Olympic sport and 120 more players will be attempting to secure a historic gold medal at Le Golf National.

Four world-class golfers have already etched their names into the history books after success in Brazil and Japan, respectively.

Justin Rose and Inbee Park returned home with gold around their neck after the Rio 2016 Olympics while Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda made it an American double at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Meanwhile, Henrik Stenson, Lydio Ko, Matt Kuchar, and Shanshan Feng stood on the respective men's and women's golf podium eight years ago before Rory Sabbatini, Mone Inami, CT Pan, and Ko (this time, bronze) followed them last time out.

A half-dozen more medals will be handed out at Le Golf National this August, with the men going first between Thursday 1st and Sunday 4th and the women teeing it up at the same location between Wednesday 7th to Saturday 10th.

Le Golf National's 18th hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

But what about their caddies? Do they earn a medal as well? After all, bag staff with work with players to help them execute many of their circa-70 shots and walk the same route across four days while tidying up after their player.

Well, the short answer is - no, caddies do not pick up a medal if they are attached to a golfer who ends up on the podium. The matter has been debated among golf fans for several years now, with those for arguing that loopers are an integral part of any winning recipe and those against stating they are effectively an on-course coach, and coaches in every other sport do not collect a medal.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The subject is then complicated further by rowing, with the cox (person who shouts instructions at the athletes and helps to steer the boat) collecting a medal as a member of the team.

But, in the end, golf is among the 31 other sports at this year's Summer Olympics which does not reward the player's most-trusted ally.

Do golfers get paid for playing at the Olympics?

Two-bed flat tops list of items LIV Golfer could earn with Olympic gold

As a result, 2020 men's Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele took matters into his own hands last time and presented his caddie, Austin Kaiser with a gold ring - similar in size and style to the piece of jewellery SuperBowl champions receive - with the Olympics symbol engraved on top.

It also had the words: "United States Olympic Team" around the top-facing edge with the American flag just above the Olympic rings.

How cool is this post from Austin Kaiser, caddie for Xander Schauffele? (Via austin_kaiser/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/bUN19GvUz2December 31, 2021

In a similar vein, just before his crowning moment at the 2024 Open Championship, Schauffele made sure he waited for his caddie Kaiser to catch up before soaking up the acclaim between the grand stands either side of Royal Troon's 18th green.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his gracious gesture, Schauffele said: "Pretty obvious [why]. I mean, Austin, he's one of my best friends, but it's a team thing. I'm the one hitting the shots, but at the end of the day, it's a team thing. It's a team environment that I like to have for my team, I guess.

"I was marching, and I was sitting there, and I was just trying to focus, and I sort of looked up, and I saw yellow leaderboards. In my head, I was like, you're about to have your moment here. No one better to share it than Austin because he deserves it as well."