'Over And Out!' - Former Ryder Cup Star Shares Heartfelt Statement After Final Event As A Pro

Four-time winner and one-time Ryder Cup star Oliver Wilson has shared a heartfelt message on social media confirming he has played in his final tournament as a pro.

Wilson was given a sponsor's invite into this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, some 12 years after he somewhat surprisingly claimed a maiden DP World Tour title.

Allowed to close out his career at an event which carries a great deal of meaning, the 46-year-old missed the cut by four after carding rounds of 72-72-70 through the opening three days.

Nevertheless, the former Augusta State University golfer was immensely proud of his week and career as a whole, writing a heartfelt message on social media to say thank you to many of those who had helped him along the way.

Wilson wrote: "Over & Out! This week was my last event on the [DP World Tour] after 20+ years.

"It was my first & last start of the year, and I loved every bit of preparing to get back out there. Got my game in good shape and had it going nicely yesterday but came up a little short.

"There’s nowhere I’d rather finish than the Dunhill Links. Winning here will always be one of the highlights of my life, and walking these fairways one last time in tournament mode means a lot.

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"Congratulations [Alfred Dunhill Links Championship] and [Johann Rupert] on 25 years, and thank you for putting on another amazing event. I was lucky to share the week with [Steve Redgrave] as my partner too, what a legend!

"A huge thank you to [Doug Spencer] for getting me prepped and caddying all week and motivated this past couple of years. I’ve learnt a lot and can only wonder what might have been if we’d met sooner but either way it’s been an incredible ride."

The popular Englishman begin pro life in 2003 and was at the peak of his powers in the late 2000s - culminating in qualification for Team Europe at the 2008 Ryder Cup under Nick Faldo.

Although Europe were soundly beaten 16.5 - 11.5 at Valhalla, Wilson took one point from two matches. He helped Henrik Stenson to a 2&1 victory over Phil Mickelson and Anthony Kim in the Saturday morning foursomes before succumbing to Boo Weekley in the Sunday singles.

It was around that same time that Wilson enjoyed a fine run in all four Majors. After missing the cut in the first of two Masters appearances, the Mansfield-born pro finished inside the top-25 of the three remaining Majors that year with a best result of T19th at the PGA Championship.

Strangely, following years of continuous improvement, Wilson suffered a dip in form during 2011 and lost his European Tour card. For the next couple of years, he mostly played on the Challenge Tour until one week in 2014 changed everything once more.

Over & Out! This week was my last event on the @dpworldtour after 20+ years. It was my first & last start of the year, and I loved every bit of preparing to get back out there. Got my game in good shape and had it going nicely yesterday but came up a little short. There’s nowhere I’d rather finish than the Dunhill Links. Winning here will always be one of the highlights of my life, and walking these fairways one last time in tournament mode means a lot. Congratulations @dunhilllinks @cutmaker on 25 years, and thank you for putting on another amazing event. I was lucky to share the week with @SteveRedgrave5 as my partner too, what a legend! A huge thank you to @dspencergolf for getting me prepped and caddying all week and motivated this past couple of years. I’ve learnt a lot and can only wonder what might have been if we’d met sooner but either way it’s been an incredible ride. ✌️October 4, 2026

Prior to being handed a sponsor's invite for the 2014 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Wilson entered the event with nine runner-up finishes on the DP World Tour but was then 792nd in the world and 252nd in the Race to Dubai.

Remarkably, he held off the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Richie Ramsay to win by a stroke and secure his playing rights for at least two more seasons.

Unfortunately, Wilson suffered several more years of poor form towards the end of the 2010s and had contemplated walking away from the sport.

Oliver Wilson lifting the 2022 Made in Himmerland trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thankfully he decided to dig in and carry on, going on to enjoy a resurgence in 2018 which featured two wins on what is now the HotelPlanner Tour.

Towards the end of his full-time playing career, Wilson won the 2022 Made In HimmerLand on the DP World Tour by one shot before gradually transitioning into the broadcasting side of the game.

In recent years, Wilson has provided analysis for BBC Sport on its golf coverage and TNT Sports as part of the channel's LIV Golf League coverage. Additionally, he has also turned to coaching.