Notah Begay The Latest To Audition For NBC Analyst Role
Notah Begay III will try out on NBC's golf coverage at the Valspar Championship as he looks to graduate from "the Tiger guy" to full-time analyst
After pounding the fairways for over a decade, Notah Begay III will try his hand in the commentary booth at the Valspar Championship as the latest to audition for their vacant analyst role.
With Paul Azinger's contract not renewed for 2024, NBC has been testing out possible replacements with Kevin Kisner, Brandel Chamblee and even Luke Donald having real-life auditions in recent tournaments.
Now Begay, Tiger Woods' great friend and a former PGA Tour winner, will get his chance at a new role on the NBC golf broadcasting team at Innisbrook
"I'm excited and nervous," he told Golf Digest. Paul [Azinger] did a wonderful job with his energy, and you could tell he still really loved to watch the game of golf."
Begay won four times on the PGA Tour between 1999-2000 but injuries prevented any further success before he joined NBC in 2012.
The 51-year-old has been an on-course correspondent and has also had spells on commentary and analysis - initially as an expert voice on all things Tiger Woods given the close bond the two formed in college at Stanford.
His role as the Woods specialist is one he embraced, but now hopes is well behind him as Begay looks to try and earn a regular NBC spot.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Initially, and for good reason, a lot of people thought I was just brought in to be the quote-unquote 'Tiger guy,'" he added.
"Thankfully, I think I've evolved out of that a little bit, because if he retires anytime soon, and I'm still the Tiger guys, I'm out of a job."
The Valspar at present is a one-off chance for Begay, with Donald, Kisner and Chamblee having multiple chances to impress, and he insists he'll happily back whoever gets the permanent job if it's not him.
"You hate to lose at anything," he said. "You get to the PGA Tour because you don't like to lose.
"But these decisions are made in the best interest of the NBC team, so whatever decisions are made, I'll support it 100 percent.
"My job at that point, if it isn't me, is to support whoever's in there and allow them to be the best they can possibly be."
Begay is also aware he is blazing a trail for young Native Americans who may want to get into sports broadcasting in the future.
"It's hugely important to me to be a good reflection on my Native American community," he said.
"Just me having this job at this very point in time as part of the NBC team is a huge step in the right direction.
"It shows other American Indian kids in high school or college that are thinking about a career in broadcasting or journalism or entertainment, that it is possible."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Blue Tees Ringer GPS Review
Dan Parker reviews the Ringer GPS device from Blue Tees.
By Dan Parker Published
-
There Was A Huge Step Forward For Women's Golf This Week, And It's About Time
Female golfers have to work twice as hard as men to achieve equal treatment, but in some areas the gap is finally shrinking
By Alison Root Published