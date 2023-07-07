Nominations Open For 2023 Women In Golf Awards
This year's awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday 8th August at Walton Heath Golf Club
Nominations are now open for the second annual Women in Golf Awards which will be held on Tuesday 8th August at Walton Heath Golf Club.
The awards, set up by Nicole Wheatley and Ben Blackburn, look to reward and acknowledge the various achievements and contributions of women made to the sport at the grassroots level over the last 12 months.
There are ten awards up for grabs, each with a title sponsor, which goes to reflect the growing industry-wide commitment to acknowledging the ever-increasing role played by women in the sport. In addition to this, the sponsors have contributed to a new Women in Golf fund that will ensure that women at every stage of their careers can afford to access the event.
“The industry’s response to the awards has been phenomenal,” co-founder Blackburn, said.
“Nicole [Wheatley] and I are incredibly excited to see this event grow so quickly and are inspired to make sure that the awards continue to represent every level of the game. There is so much to look forward to as we head to Walton Heath next month.”
The ten categories are as follows:
2023 Women In Golf Awards categories
- Female PGA Coach of The Year sponsored by The Professional Golfers’ Association
- The Unsung Hero sponsored by England Golf; Women’s Initiative sponsored by PING
- Women in Turfcare sponsored by British and International Greenkeeper’s Association
- The Rising Star sponsored by Players First
- Venue of the Year sponsored by Women & Golf
- Brand of the Year sponsored by The British Golf Industry Association
- International Woman of the Year Award sponsored by Perry Ellis International.
Nominations for any of the awards can be made from today up until the ceremony in three weeks' time and can be done so via the website, https://womeningolfawards.co.uk/.
