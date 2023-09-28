No Spieth Or Thomas… The Eight Players Sitting Out Ryder Cup Opening Foursomes Session
The teams are in for the Friday morning foursomes, with eight European and American players not featuring
On the eve of the Ryder Cup, we learnt who will be featuring in the first session in Rome, with Team Europe and USA going for interesting line-ups for the Friday morning foursomes.
Europe have opted for a mix of experience and rookies, with Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka getting their debut Ryder Cups underway with Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry. Alongside the quartet, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will lead out the European side, whilst the experienced duo of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood bring up the final group.
In the case of the Americans, World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, is paired alongside his good buddy, Sam Burns, with the pair leading off Team USA. They will be followed by the rookie pairing of Max Homa and Brian Harman, with Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay completing the final four.
Obviously, with 16 players out on the course, there will be eight missing - four from Europe and four from USA - with some big, big names left out of the foursomes!
Team Europe
Nicolai Hojgaard
Robert MacIntyre
Matt Fitzpatrick
Justin Rose
It was always going to be interesting to see who Luke Donald was going to select for the foursomes, an area where Europe have always got the upper hand against their American opponents in the past.
With the teams being announced, rookies Nicolai Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre won't be featuring, with English duo Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose also not participating in the morning.
It seems then that Hojgaard and MacIntyre may play in the afternoon, but you could say it is slightly surprising that Rose isn't featuring, given that his foursomes record in the event is 7 wins 2 losses and 1 tie.
The final player not playing is Fitzpatrick, with the Englishman still looking for his first Ryder Cup point having been defeated in all five of his matches in two tournament appearances. In that time, he has lost three foursomes sessions and two singles sessions.
Team USA
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Wyndham Clark
Brooks Koepka
In the USA's case, they have left out Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Brooks Koepka, with just one rookie staying on the sidelines in the form of US Open winner, Clark.
According to our man on the ground, both Spieth and Thomas were seen on Thursday morning struggling with their games, with the pair perhaps the surprising names left out of the morning foursomes, given their previous record in the Ryder Cup. It means we may see the Major winning duo play in the afternoon in the four balls.
In Koepka's case, the five-time Major winner won't be featuring in the morning session, with the 33-year-old holding a 2-2-0 record in foursomes. Along with his foursomes record, he has two wins in the four balls, as well as three defeats.
Clark, on the other hand, is making his debut in the event and has already caused a slight stir after comments made at Rory McIlroy. Clark, who beat McIlroy by one stroke at the US Open, said to Golf Today: “I have the utmost respect for Rory – he is one of the great ambassadors of our game. He is obviously one of the best of all time and he is still going so he can be that. I have tons of respect for Rory and because of that respect, I also want to beat him. I like to think I am better than him and I want to prove that."
WHAT ARE THE FRIDAY MORNING FOURSOMES PAIRINGS
- Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns vs Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton
- Max Homa & Brian Harman vs Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg
- Rickie Fowler & Collin Morikawa vs Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka
- Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay vs Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood
WHAT TIME DOES THE RYDER CUP GET UNDERWAY?
The Friday morning foursomes get underway at 7.35am local time (6.35am BST & 1.35am ET). The last foursomes match will go out at 8.20am CET (7.20am BST & 2.20am ET).
Following that session are the afternoon fourball matches, which are scheduled to begin between 12.25pm and 1.10pm CET (11.25am and 12.10pm BST & 6.25am and 7.10am ET) with play scheduled to wrap up for the day around 6pm CET (5pm BST & Noon ET).
