Rory McIlroy hasn't won a Major since August 2014 but he assured reporters on Friday at Los Angeles Country Club of just how much he wants to win another.

McIlroy has had 18 top-10s including two runners-up finishes in Majors since his PGA Championship win at Valhalla in 2014, with the Northern Irishman coming up just short seemingly time after time in men's golf's four biggest events.

In that period, he has won essentially everything there is to win in golf. FedEx Cups, Race to Dubais, WGCs, big PGA Tour events and everything in between, along with weeks and weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking.

This weekend at the US Open looks to be a fantastic opportunity for the 34-year-old to finally pick up Major number five as he heads into the final 36-holes at LACC at eight-under-par after a 65-67 start.

McIlroy has looked close to his very best over the first two days in LA, and his answer was fascinating after being asked: "At what point do you start thinking about winning this thing?"

"I mean, I started thinking about winning this thing when I came here on Monday," he said. "I've already done that. No one wants me to win another Major more than I do. The desire is obviously there.

"I've been trying and I've come close over the past nine years or whatever it is, and I keep coming back. I feel like I've showed a lot of resilience in my career, a lot of ups and downs, and I keep coming back.

"And whether that means that I get rewarded or I get punched in the gut or whatever it is, I'll always keep coming back."

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

For him to get over the line, he says he'll need to continue driving it well off the tee over the final two days where he expects the low scoring LACC to "bite back" with firmer surfaces.

"I think every Major championship and every venue is different," he said.

"You just have to play what the course gives you. I feel like I'm hitting the ball well. I've hit it well off the tee.

"I felt like coming into this week that was going to be a key for me if I could put the ball in play. You can play from there and create some scoring opportunities. That's really my game plan over the next couple days. Put the ball in play off the tee, and I think I'll be just fine from there.

"It's got the potential to get a little firmer and faster over the next couple days, which will make the scores go up a little bit. We'll see what it's like at the end of the week. It's still early in the week.

"And yes, the course has played maybe a little easier than everyone thought it would, but wouldn't be surprised on Saturday/Sunday to see it bite back, which going back to your question I feel is what a U.S. Open is all about.

"It should be tough. It should be just as much of a mental grind out there as a physical one."

McIlroy's last Major came at Valhalla in the 2014 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

If he does get the job done this weekend, he'll win his second US Open title after capturing his maiden Major title at Congressional in 2011.

The Northern Irishman set the US Open scoring record that week when, at the age of 21, he shot a 16-under-par 268 total to win by eight strokes.

His second Major title came just over a year later at the 2012 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, with numbers three and four coming at Royal Liverpool in the 2014 Open and Valhalla in the PGA Championship just a few weeks' later.