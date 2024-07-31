‘They Made Their Choice’ - PGA Tour Pro Backs Up Rory McIlroy's View On Lack Of LIV Golfers At The Olympics
McIlroy previously stated that LIV players "knew what they had to do" if they wanted to try and earn an Olympic spot - and Canada's Nick Taylor agreed with his PGA Tour peer
Spots in the Paris 2024 Olympic golf fields were like gold dust, with fewer than 60 places up for grabs on each side after the host nation had been awarded one for both the men's and women's events.
For many golfers in countries with a rich pool of talent, it was tougher still as Olympic rules stated there would be a maximum of four golfers per nation from inside the world's top-15 and just two outside of it, providing more than a couple were not already qualified.
Said qualification consisted of a two-year period where players could earn points from OWGR-recognized tour events, with the average number per person ultimately settling the final OGR table on June 17.
As a result of the LIV Golf League being unable to offer OWGR points in its tournaments, competitors in the PIF-backed circuit were struggling to not only maintain or improve their world-ranking positions but also generate a realistic run at Olympic qualification.
While Bryson DeChambeau was magnanimous in falling short for making the USA's four-man squad at Paris 2024, fellow LIV peer Carlos Ortiz took a shot at the qualifying process for the Olympics and accused "politics" of interfering with certain golfer's careers.
Ortiz said: "It's just the situation in golf right now, it's unfair. Especially Olympic Games, you want to have the best golfers right here, but politics somehow manage things still.
"I still feel there's golfers that should be here and couldn't be here because of what has happened, you know.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I think the Olympic Games definitely should be neutral. They should have not turned away ranking players accordingly, especially now that the World Ranking points don't really work anymore."
Just a couple of hours earlier, Rory McIlroy - who is representing Ireland at the Olympics in Paris - had argued there was no other just method of choosing who qualifies outside of the National Olympic Committee's simply making an educated selection.
The Northern Irishman highlighted the fact that there were other ways of LIV players securing world-ranking points, though, and it was not an impossible task.
McIlroy said: "I don't think there's any other way to do [Olympic qualification] because it's hard to compare the golf that they play to the golf that we play. That's the reason they didn't get World Ranking points, right.
"So if you want to qualify for the Olympics, you knew what you had to do. Just like if you wanted to qualify for the Ryder Cup, you knew what you had to do. They were very aware of the decision they made when they did."
And the 35-year-old's view was echoed by Canada's Nick Taylor, who defended the Olympic qualifying system using the OWGR as a reference point.
Asked if he agreed with the qualifying criteria which helped him and Corey Conners represent the Maple Leaf at Le Golf National or if amendments should be made before LA 2028, Taylor said: "Yeah, I don’t know what they would do, if you’re referring to LIV guys. I guess time will tell.
"But I think you can ask any of them; they knew what decision they were making. This was a byproduct of them are really not being eligible, at least if they left a couple years ago.
"I think everyone who plays on the PGA Tour or DP World Tour or around the world, receiving points, you know, it’s as accurate as it can be currently.
"But for guys that went to LIV and aren’t able to be here, they made that choice. So as it currently stands, it is what it is."
Taylor tees off alongside Byeong Hun An and Shane Lowry in rounds one and two, with the trio starting at 5:44am ET (11:44am local) on Thursday and 3:44am ET (9:44am local) on Friday.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Highest-Ranked Players And Biggest LIV Golf Names Missing The Olympics
In total, eight of the world’s top 10 are competing in the men’s Olympics golf tournament, but plenty of high-profile players are missing
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘Older Members Are Very Dismissive Of Young Golfers. It’s Really Annoying’ – What Do Juniors Really Think About Adults At Their Clubs?
In Golf Monthly’s big junior golf survey, the subject of adult treatment of younger members at clubs received some strong responses. Here’s what a selection of under-18 golfers said…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
Highest-Ranked Players And Biggest LIV Golf Names Missing The Olympics
In total, eight of the world’s top 10 are competing in the men’s Olympics golf tournament, but plenty of high-profile players are missing
By Mike Hall Published
-
Do Olympic-Winning Caddies Get Medals?
The top-three golfers will pick up a medal after a podium finish, but what about the person who assists with their shots and carries their clubs for four days?...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why Is Bryson DeChambeau Not At The Olympics?
The World No.9 won his second US Open in June, yet he did not make the American's Olympic golf squad...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Says 'Politics' Has Caused 'Unfair' Situation Regarding Olympic Qualifiers
Torque GC's Carlos Ortiz believes the men's Olympic golf event is missing players who "should be here" at Paris 2024
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
‘They Were Very Aware Of The Decision They Made' - Rory McIlroy Unsympathetic To LIV Golfers Missing Paris Olympics
McIlroy made his feelings clear after questions regarding whether certain LIV players should have been included in the men's Olympic golf field arose
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Home Hero Matthieu Pavon Admits He's Changed His Mind On Olympics vs Majors Debate
The France player is convinced victory in the men's Olympics golf tournament is one of the biggest achievements in the game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Does Team USA Have Four Players In Men's Olympic Golf?
Many countries only have two players in each tournament at Paris 2024 while the USA has four in the men's event and three in the women's competition
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Shane Lowry Targets 'Chance To Redeem Myself' With Olympics Gold Medal After Open Disappointment
The Irishman had a key role at the Olympics Opening Ceremony, and now he's focused on claiming a gold medal afer disappointment at The Open
By Mike Hall Published