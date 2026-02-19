New Issue Out Now! 8 Common Mistakes & How To Fix Them, Scottie Scheffler vs The World, New Gear Special, Master The Scoring Zone & Much More!

In the new issue of Golf Monthly, we look at Scottie Scheffler’s current dominance of the professional men’s game and analyse who can stop his inevitable march to more Majors. We also highlight eight of the most common mistakes amateur golfers make and offer some simple fixes.

If equipment is your thing, we have our new gear special for 2026, featuring all the releases from the major brands for this season. If that’s not enough, we have exclusives with Ian Baker-Finch and Thomas Bjorn, look at the future of golf club membership, offer expert tips to get your wedges firing and much more.

8 Common Mistakes & How To Fix Them

Whichever area of the game is preventing you from reaching your potential, the remedies can sometimes be fairly simple, often changing your fortunes radically. From short game to fairway woods and bunkers to flight control, we have the answers to some common issues holding many club golfers back...

Scottie Scheffler

While Scottie Scheffler himself may play down the comparisons, he is dominating the PGA Tour like no-one since Tiger. We track his meteoric rise and ask who might step up to challenge him.

New Gear Special

Those who keep a keen eye on equipment releases will know that this time of year is ‘silly season’ for new golf clubs and accessories. Even those who don’t keep that up to date with gear will probably have had their social media feeds taken over by all the new releases from the major brands. To try and cut through the noise and give you all the information you really need ahead of the equipment hitting the shops and fitting bays this month, we’ve put together 15 pages covering all of the biggest releases so far.

Golf Club Membership

Golf course owner Anders Mankert tells Baz Plummer how he thinks golf clubs need to move more with the times.

Ian Baker-Finch

Kit Alexander speaks to Australian Major champion Ian Baker-Finch about the highs and lows of his playing career and his work in broadcasting.

Thomas Bjorn

The first Dane to win on tour 30 years ago went on to achieve great things in the game. Here, Thomas Bjorn reflects on that maiden win, all things Ryder Cup, going head to head with Tiger in his prime, and, of course, that agonising brush with Major glory at Royal St George’s in 2003.

The Best Courses You Can Play

Our courses experts travel up and down the UK and beyond to bring you the best places to play in the coming year. This month we look at Ireland's X-factor courses, tour Inverness, travel to the Algarve and much more.