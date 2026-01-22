New Issue Out Now! 10 Ways To Hit It Further, The Rise Of Marco Penge, World Handicap System Debate, Ultimate Season Preview & Much More!

In the new issue of Golf Monthly, we highlight ten ways to help you hit it further this year. We also chart the rise of England’s next superstar Marco Penge, ask whether golfers should put a card in for every round, give you our ultimate season preview and reveal how you can hit the sweetspot every time.

We also review all the latest gear releases and look at the best trolleys on the market. If all that’s not enough, we have our usual rules and courses sections so you can get the most from your game as we start the new year.

Power Up Your Game

Hitting longer tee shots is an ambition of almost every club golfer, and it’s easy to understand why. Heading to the range and smashing bucket after bucket of balls is not going to do the trick, though, so here we share ten power secrets to help you gain more yards off the tee.

Marco Penge

A year that started so inauspiciously morphed into a spectacular one as Englishman Marco Penge won three times to finally come good on the promise of a fine amateur and Challenge Tour career.

World Handicap System

Five Golf Monthly staff members discuss whether golfers should put in handicap cards every time they play.

2026 Season Preview

Fergus Bisset and Michael Weston look ahead to a packed year in the pro game, give their views on the hot topics and offer a prediction or two…

The Best New Gear

Our team of gear experts has once again been hard at work reviewing all the new releases so you can make the best buying decisions this year.

Rules Refresher

Once again we team up with The R&A to answer your rules queries, look at some familiar scenarios you may encounter on the course and test you with our regular quiz.

The Best Courses You Can Play

Our courses experts travel up and down the UK and beyond to bring you the best places to play in the coming year. This month we travel on the Orient Express across Italy, compare natural courses with more contrived designs, visit Dumfies and Galloway and much more.