Nelly Korda To Miss First Major Of The Year

World No.2 Nelly Korda will not compete in the first Major of the year - the Chevron Championship - after the deadline for players to confirm their entries passed.

Korda recently announced that she had been diagnosed with a blood clot in her arm and was receiving treatment. The seven-time LPGA Tour winner said in a statement that her arm was swelling after a routine workout which subsequently prompted her to go to the hospital for examination.

"On Friday I was in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, for a photoshoot and a commercial appearance. After a typical morning workout, my arm started to feel like it was swelling," Korda said in a statement. "At the advice of my doctor, I went to the Emergency Room as a precaution. I was diagnosed with a blood clot. I am currently at home getting treatment to eliminate further risks. I will communicate my status as and when there is more information.

"In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy for all our family during this time. I hope to be back soon!"

Korda had her best season to date in 2021 with four victories, including her maiden Major at the Women's PGA Championship, propelling her to the top of the world ranking. A little over a month after her Major success, Korda won the Gold Medal at the Olympic Games for the United States in Japan. The 23-year old American was also named Female Player of the Year by the Golf Writers Association of America.