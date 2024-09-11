'We Got Some Unfinished Business' - Nelly Korda Vows To End Losing Solheim Cup Run
World No.1 Nelly Korda knows only too well that she's never won the Solheim Cup, but is desperate to fix and finally beat Europe this week
It may surprise many to hear Nelly Korda is going into her fourth Solheim Cup still waiting to taste victory for the first time - but it's a fact she's very much aware of, and desperate to change.
Even if that dramatic tie in Spain last year meant that technically Korda has now lost two and drawn one in her three Solheim Cups - all three times she's come away empty handed.
And for such a dominant World No.1, two-time Major champion and Olympic gold medallist that's just not an acceptable return for her - and she's determined to finally get her hands on that Solheim Cup trophy in Virginia this week.
The 26-year-old dominated the game earlier this year, reeling off five tournament wins in a row and then six in seven, and although she tailed off after that, second place at the AIG Women's Open showed a return to something like her best.
Now Korda wants to use that form to finally taste Solheim Cup success with Team USA at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club this week - sending out a warning to Europe that she's determined to go one better than last year's tie.
"We got some unfinished business," Korda said at her pre-tournament press conference, where she also reflected on an incredible six-win season.
"This year has kind of been a crazy year, I feel like. Getting to clinch my spot on the team so early on in the season definitely means a lot.
"Getting to represent my country, I've been lucky enough and honored enough to do it a couple of times, and every single time, whenever you get to wear the red, white, and blue and stars and stripes, there's a different meaning to it.
"You're playing not just for yourself, but for your captains, for your teammates and your country, and there's just nothing like it."
And despite seeing Europe lift the trophy on every occasion so far, Korda insists she is able to enjoy the event even when being on the wrong side of the result.
"It's such a fun event. There's nothing like it," she added. "There's nothing like walking onto that 1st tee and feeling all those nerves.
"I think it's something super exciting too and refreshing to have a teammate, have teammates and captains and people to lean on when you normally don't.
"Every experience that I've had - obviously haven't been on the winning side, but every experience I've had in the Solheim Cups has been an amazing one, and I always strive to make the team."
Korda keen to grow women's golf
And on the wider issue of women's golf, Korda is hoping that plenty of younger fans come out to see the Solheim Cup to continue what she feels is a great momentum the game has at the moment.
"I think that's the best part of this job, that we get to inspire the next generation," said Korda. "They come out, and they tell us we inspire them to pick up the game of golf. To me, that's just such an amazing feeling to see them come out and support, not just me, but everyone around.
"To see the growth in the game and not even just purses, but just interest from fans and other companies to invest in women's golf has been amazing.
"I feel like we're trending in the right direction, and hopefully they continue to invest in the product because it is amazing. There's so many stories out here, and the personalities and the girls, they're such amazing people. Hopefully we continue to have people continue investing in the women's game."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
