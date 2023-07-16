Nelly Korda Cards Exceptional Round To Lead Aramco Team Series London

Conditions at the Aramco Team Series London were harsh to say the least, with play at Centurion Club delayed for a few hours as those on the course tackled the wind and rain in Hertfordshire.

However, as play returned, it was Major winner and Olympic Gold Medallist, Nelly Korda, who gave an exhibition in golf striking, with a four-under-par round of 69 giving her a five shot lead over Nicole Garcia going into the final day.

Korda is looking for her second Aramco Team Series victory, after her win in Sotogrande last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Friday, it was Charley Hull who impressed as she posted a five-under-par round with a 10 on the card! On Saturday though, the Englishwoman struggled as she carded a three-over 76 in tough conditions.

Going out far earlier than Korda, it was Garcia who posted one of the few under-par scores of the day, with a second consecutive two-under round of 71 keeping Garcia in contention to claim her maiden Ladies European Tour title.

However, the day was all about Korda who, after firing a level-par front nine of nine pars, came alive on the back, with a birdie on the par 5 13th being backed up by an eagle at the par 5 15th. A bogey did come at the treacherous 16th, but the former World No.1 took advantage of yet another par 5, with a birdie at the last giving her a four-under day and nine-under total.

It wasn't just Korda who enjoyed success on Saturday, with Georgia Hall's team of Kylie Henry, Lea Anne Bramwell and amateur Michael Austick firing a round of 10-under-par, which included a birdie on 17 and an eagle on 18 from Hall, to secure the team portion of the event.

Sat in third place overnight on 14-under, they managed to claim a one shot win over Charley Hull's team, with Hall stating after her round that: “It is extremely breezy out there and my 3-wood only went two hundred yards, but obviously I’m very happy with that."