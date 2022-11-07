Nedbank Golf Challenge Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge returns to the DP World Tour schedule in its 40th anniversary following a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament, which takes place at the Gary Player Country Club in South Africa’s Sun City, is the penultimate event of the season as players attempt to qualify for the season-closing DP World Tour Championship.

Two of the world’s top 50 are in the field this week. Tommy Fleetwood is the defending champion having won the 2019 tournament in a playoff against Swedish player Marcus Kinhull. The World No.25 last played in the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup where he finished tied for fourth, and that encouraging performance will give him confidence ahead of this week’s tournament. Meanwhile, the Englishman is currently 13th in the DP World Tour Rankings as he aims to head into next week’s DP World Tour season finale in the best possible form.

The man one place behind Fleetwood in the Official World Golf Ranking is Ryan Fox. The New Zealander has recent success of his own having finished tied for fourth in last month’s Mallorca Open. That display came in the same month that he won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Fox is faring even better in the DP World Tour Rankings than Fleetwood in second behind Rory McIlroy.

After winning the 2017 title, there is also an appearance from LIV Golf player Branden Grace. The South African is one of several players who appeared for LIV Golf in its opening season. Richard Bland, Oliver Bekker, and Pablo Larrazábal are also in the field along with Adrian Otaegui, who followed up his dominant win in the Andalucia Masters at Real Club de Valderrama by taking part in the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Florida.

Other South Africans in the field include Dean Burmester, Thriston Lawrence and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won the South African open at the same course in 2020.There are several recent DP World Tour winners in the field too, including Jordan Smith, who won the Portugal Masters, Open De France champion Guido Migliozzi and Robert MacIntyre.

The Scot boosted his chances of appearing in next year’s Ryder Cup when he won the Italian Open at the venue for that tournament, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. He’ll be out to impress the European team captain Luke Donald, who is also in the field as players take on one of the longest courses in the world at 7,834 yards.

A purse of $6m is up for grabs with a first prize of $1m. Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,000,000 2nd $666,666 3rd $375,600 4th $300,000 5th $254,400 6th $210,000 7th $180,000 8th $150,000 9th $134,400 10th $120,000 11th $110,400 12th $103,200 13th $96,600 14th $91,800 15th $88,200 16th $84,600 17th $81,000 18th $77,400 19th $74,400 20th $72,000 21st $69,600 22nd $67,800 23rd $66,000 24th $64,200 25th $62,400 26th $60,600 27th $58,800 28th $57,000 29th $55,200 30th $53,400 31st $51,600 32nd $49,800 33rd $48,000 34th $46,200 35th $45,000 36th $43,800 37th $42,600 38th $41,400 39th $40,200 40th $39,000 41st $37,800 42nd $36,600 43rd $35,400 44th $34,200 45th $33,000 46th $31,800 47th $30,600 48th $29,400 49th $28,200 50th $27,000 51st $25,800 52nd $24,600 53rd $23,400 54th $22,200 55th $21,000 56th $19,800 57th $18,600 58th $18,000 59th $17,400 60th $16,800 61st $16,200 62nd $15,600 63rd $15,000 64th $14,400 65th $13,800

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 Field

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Richard Bland

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

George Coetzee

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Branden Grace

Gavin Green

Lucas Herbert

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Sam Horsfield

Scott Jamieson

Matthew Jordan

Maximilian Kieffer

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Shaun Norris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Jc Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Marcel Schneider

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Connor Syme

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Dale Whitnell

Oliver Wilson

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Did Ernie Els Win The Nedbank Golf Challenge? The South African won the tournament in 1999, 2000 and 2002 and is one of only four players along with Lee Westwood, David Frost and Nick Price to win it three times.