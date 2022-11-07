Nedbank Golf Challenge Purse, Prize Money And Field

Tommy Fleetwood returns to the Gary Player Country Club to defend the trophy he won three years ago

Tommy Fleetwood with the trophy after winning the 2019 Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The Nedbank Golf Challenge returns to the DP World Tour schedule in its 40th anniversary following a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament, which takes place at the Gary Player Country Club in South Africa’s Sun City, is the penultimate event of the season as players attempt to qualify for the season-closing DP World Tour Championship.

Two of the world’s top 50 are in the field this week. Tommy Fleetwood is the defending champion having won the 2019 tournament in a playoff against Swedish player Marcus Kinhull. The World No.25 last played in the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup where he finished tied for fourth, and that encouraging performance will give him confidence ahead of this week’s tournament. Meanwhile, the Englishman is currently 13th in the DP World Tour Rankings as he aims to head into next week’s DP World Tour season finale in the best possible form.

The man one place behind Fleetwood in the Official World Golf Ranking is Ryan Fox. The New Zealander has recent success of his own having finished tied for fourth in last month’s Mallorca Open. That display came in the same month that he won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Fox is faring even better in the DP World Tour Rankings than Fleetwood in second behind Rory McIlroy.

After winning the 2017 title, there is also an appearance from LIV Golf player Branden Grace. The South African is one of several players who appeared for LIV Golf in its opening season. Richard Bland, Oliver Bekker, and Pablo Larrazábal are also in the field along with Adrian Otaegui, who followed up his dominant win in the Andalucia Masters at Real Club de Valderrama by taking part in the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Florida.

Other South Africans in the field include Dean Burmester, Thriston Lawrence and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won the South African open at the same course in 2020.There are several recent DP World Tour winners in the field too, including Jordan Smith, who won the Portugal Masters, Open De France champion Guido Migliozzi and Robert MacIntyre.

The Scot boosted his chances of appearing in next year’s Ryder Cup when he won the Italian Open at the venue for that tournament, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. He’ll be out to impress the European team captain Luke Donald, who is also in the field as players take on one of the longest courses in the world at 7,834 yards. 

A purse of $6m is up for grabs with a first prize of $1m. Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge.

 

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,000,000
2nd$666,666
3rd$375,600
4th$300,000
5th$254,400
6th$210,000
7th$180,000
8th$150,000
9th$134,400
10th$120,000
11th$110,400
12th$103,200
13th$96,600
14th$91,800
15th$88,200
16th$84,600
17th$81,000
18th$77,400
19th$74,400
20th$72,000
21st$69,600
22nd$67,800
23rd$66,000
24th$64,200
25th$62,400
26th$60,600
27th$58,800
28th$57,000
29th$55,200
30th$53,400
31st$51,600
32nd$49,800
33rd$48,000
34th$46,200
35th$45,000
36th$43,800
37th$42,600
38th$41,400
39th$40,200
40th$39,000
41st$37,800
42nd$36,600
43rd$35,400
44th$34,200
45th$33,000
46th$31,800
47th$30,600
48th$29,400
49th$28,200
50th$27,000
51st$25,800
52nd$24,600
53rd$23,400
54th$22,200
55th$21,000
56th$19,800
57th$18,600
58th$18,000
59th$17,400
60th$16,800
61st$16,200
62nd$15,600
63rd$15,000
64th$14,400
65th$13,800

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 Field

  • Marcus Armitage
  • Adri Arnaus
  • Oliver Bekker
  • Wil Besseling
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Richard Bland
  • Rafa Cabrera Bello
  • Jorge Campillo
  • George Coetzee
  • Sean Crocker
  • Thomas Detry
  • Luke Donald
  • Ewen Ferguson
  • Ross Fisher
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Ryan Fox
  • Branden Grace
  • Gavin Green
  • Lucas Herbert
  • Nicolai Højgaard
  • Rasmus Højgaard
  • Sam Horsfield
  • Scott Jamieson
  • Matthew Jordan
  • Maximilian Kieffer
  • Joakim Lagergren
  • Romain Langasque
  • Pablo Larrazábal
  • David Law
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Haotong Li
  • Zander Lombard
  • Hurly Long
  • Robert Macintyre
  • Richard Mansell
  • Adrian Meronk
  • Guido Migliozzi
  • Edoardo Molinari
  • Shaun Norris
  • Thorbjørn Olesen
  • Adrian Otaegui
  • Yannik Paul
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Eddie Pepperell
  • Victor Perez
  • Tapio Pulkkanen
  • Richie Ramsay
  • Jc Ritchie
  • Antoine Rozner
  • Kalle Samooja
  • Marcel Schneider
  • Shubhankar Sharma
  • Callum Shinkwin
  • Jordan Smith
  • Sebastian Soderberg
  • Matthew Southgate
  • Richard Sterne
  • Connor Syme
  • Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
  • Justin Walters
  • Paul Waring
  • Dale Whitnell
  • Oliver Wilson
  • Ashun Wu
  • Fabrizio Zanotti

Did Ernie Els Win The Nedbank Golf Challenge?

The South African won the tournament in 1999, 2000 and 2002 and is one of only four players along with Lee Westwood, David Frost and Nick Price to win it three times. 

Where Is The Nedbank Golf Challenge Held?

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is held at the Gary Player Country Club in South Africa's Sun City. The course is one of the longest in the world and is also widely regarded as one of the best in the country. 

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Freelance Staff Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

