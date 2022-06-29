'My Opinion Changed' - Brooks Koepka On LIV Golf Series U-Turn
The four-time Major champion has addressed his decision ahead of LIV Golf debut
Brooks Koepka will make his LIV Golf Series debut at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland later this week having controversially signed for the Saudi-backed Series following the conclusion of the US Open.
The American had previously pledged his allegiance to the PGA Tour at the Waste Management Phoenix Open when he declared: "It's been pretty clear for a long time now that I'm with the PGA Tour, it's where I'm staying. I'm very happy. I think they do things the right way. People I want to do business with. I'm happy to be here."
Koepka even took a dig at his fellow countryman Phil Mickelson after he accused the PGA Tour of "obnoxious greed" over its stance with player media rights, stating: "I don't know if I'd be using the word 'greedy' if I'm Phil."
With the four-time Major champion set to tee it up alongside Lefty in the controversial Series, he has addressed the rationale behind his surprising U-turn: "My opinion changed. That was it. You guys will never believe me, but we didn't have the conversation till everything was done at the U.S. Open and figured it out and just said I was going to go one way or another. Here I am.
"Like I said, opinions change. And I feel very comfortable with the decision I made. I'm happy, and I did what's best for me."
Koepka, who hasn't featured on the PGA Tour since March, added that the condensed LIV Golf Series schedule was another reason for his decision: "Look, what I've had to go through the last two years on my knees, the pain, the rehab, all this stuff, you realize, you know, I need a little bit more time off.
"I'll be the first one to say it, it's not been an easy last couple of years, and I think having a little more breaks, a little more time at home to make sure I'm 100 percent before I go play in an event and don't feel like I'm forced to play right away.
"That was a big thing for me. And talking to guys. Everybody that came back that I spoke to, DJ [Dustin Johnson], my brother, Phil [Mickelson], everybody was very - had nothing but great things to say. So take it from their word, and the schedule. There's a lot of things that we want into my decision."
Koepka will make his LIV Golf Series debut alongside fellow American Major winners Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed as well as Pat Perez, Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz and World No.2 amateur Eugenio Chacarra. He will captain the Smash GC team; which consists of Richard Bland, Adrian Otaegui and brother Chase Koepka.
