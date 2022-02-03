Koepka Takes Dig At Mickelson Over 'Greedy' Comment

So far this week, there have been multiple reports of players being offered eye-watering amounts to join golf's new breakaway Saudi Golf League. As well as the reports, many have signed non-disclosure agreements regarding the breakaway league, indicating that perhaps an announcement about the launch date is likely to be sooner rather than later.

One of the players that has arguably been the most closely associated—publicly at least—with the aforementioned SGL, is Phil Mickelson, with the six-time Major champion stating at a press conference on Wednesday that: “Pretty much every player in the top 100 has been contacted at some point.”

Not only did the 51-year-old mention this, but he also released a scathing attack on the PGA Tour, with Mickelson stating that the Tour's type of greed, when it comes to media rights, is: "Beyond obnoxious.” Due to the harsh words, one professional took to social media to take a dig at the six-time Major champion...

The comment made by Brooks Koepka on the Golf Digest post (Image credit: Instagram: @golfdigest)

Brooks Koepka, who isn't afraid to call people out, took to Instagram to comment on a post from Golf Digest. The post, which was a picture of the back of Mickelson, had the caption: "The media rights are but a small fraction of everything else. And it is the tour’s obnoxious greed that has really opened the door for opportunities elsewhere." As a result of the image, Koepka couldn't resist commenting: "Dk (Don't Know) if I’d be using the word greedy if I’m Phil….."

It wasn't just the four-time Major champion who took aim at his fellow countryman, with a number of people posting the image of Mickelson posing in front of a huge pile of money before his match with Tiger Woods back in 2018. The event, which Mickelson won, included a $9 million winner take all prize, with the money coming from neither players pocket.

Phil Mickelson says good morning to everyone except those awful, greedy meanies in Ponte Vedra!!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/b6Ip7UDN7qFebruary 3, 2022 See more

Koepka, who took on Bryson DeChambeau in a similar style match in November 2021, although there was no money at stake, has had previous with Mickelson, with the pair going toe-to-toe over the final round at the 2021 PGA Championship.

On that day, Mickelson won the tournament, claiming his sixth Major title. After the event, Koepka admitted that his opponent won the psychological battle: "A great example of gamesmanship is what Phil did to me at the PGA. I got trounced on that one. I thought it was pretty good what he was doing. His body language. I don’t want to give it away, but I didn’t handle it well."

Despite the comment, Mickelson is yet to respond. However, there is a possibility that this isn't the last we see of the two...