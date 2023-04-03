'More BS' - Norman Jr Hits Out At Brooks Koepka 'Misinformation'

Greg Norman Jr has hit out at the “BS” surrounding LIV Golf, most notably with what he says was the “misinformation” about Brooks Koepka reportedly having second thoughts and wanting to leave.

Koepka became the LIV Golf League’s first two-time winner as he claimed the title in Orlando to bag another $4 million and also warm-up for the Masters perfectly.

Greg Norman's son has unsurprisingly always been a fierce defender of LIV Golf from the very start and is very vocal on social media.

And he took to Twitter as Koepka claimed the LIV Golf League title to call out what he called the "misinformation" that had linked Koepka with an early exit from the Saudi-backed tour.

Brooks is absolutely fired up about today and next week.But more specifically about how LIV players will Show Up next week Remember the narrative trying to be spread that BK was leaving. More BSIts honestly fascinating to watch disinformation being spread in real timeApril 2, 2023 See more

Norman has already responded to Alan Shipnuck's claim that Koepka was experiencing buyer's remorse while the 32-year-old himself refuted those claims even before winning in Orlando.

“I’m fine, I’m satisfied, I’m content with every decision I’ve made," said Koepka. "I knew everything I was getting into.“

And ahead of Koepka going out and winning in the final round at Orlando, Norman Jr again lashed out at what he feels is misinformation being spread about his dad's big-money business.

"Brooks is absolutely fired up about today and next week," write Norman Jr on Twitter.

"But more specifically about how LIV players will Show Up next week. Remember the narrative trying to be spread that BK was leaving. More BS.

"It's honestly fascinating to watch disinformation being spread in real time."

In there was a warning that four-time Major winner Koepka is back to somewhere near his best, and could well challenge for the Green Jacket.

Koepka also thought he was getting close to his best after his victory: "I'm moving the way I want to, and yeah, this just feels good.

"I know that when I play good, then I'm going to be right there, and that's what I feel like I'm doing.

"I don't think I had everything this week, but I was making the right decisions. I was just more disciplined this week, which is what you need going into a Major.

"I've only got maybe, what, four events kind of under my belt of truly being healthy. But this is a great start.

"I like where I'm at. I feel great. I've got no doubt in my mind that I can do it again, and I think this just solidifies it, so there's even more confidence there."