More Big-Hitting Bryson DeChambeau On TV In 2023 As World Long Drive Returns

If you were worried about not seeing enough of Bryson DeChambeau on TV in 2023, then fear not, because he could be on show flexing his long-drive muscles thanks to a new deal for the both World Long Drive and the Pro Long Drivers Association.

An announcement has been made that states GF Sports & Entertainment has acquired both organisations in a move that will see long drive tournaments return to TV screens after a deal with NBC to show them on Golf Channel.

It means 2020 US Open champion DeChambeau will get to satisfy his big-hitting urges again in the long drive events that have not been televised since 2019 when they were cancelled due to trouble travelling during Covid-19 and lack of advertising revenue.

With World Long Drive cancelled, the Professional Long Drivers Association was set up – where DeChambeau almost caused an upset by getting to the 2022 PLDA World Championship final in October, losing out to Martin Borgmeier.

We're excited to announce the return of World Long Drive for an exciting 2023 season. The Professional Long Drivers Association and WLD have merged to create 12 events domestically and more than 30 events internationally with a prize purse of more than $1.1 million.

Now, both parties are united for what will be 12 scheduled events leading up to the WLD Championship in Atlanta in October with a prize fund of $1.1 million available.

“World Long Drive is exciting, challenging and fun," DeChambeau said in a press release. "I started long drive to increase my swing speed and then I got addicted to hitting it farther and farther. I’m looking forward to qualifying for Atlanta and competing on a national stage in 2023."

Two-time champion and current world No.1 long driver Kyle Berkshire added: “To say I am thrilled for World Long Drive to be returning to television is an understatement.

"The sport and its athletes deserve to be showcased on this platform, and I am excited for all of us to deliver many memorable moments and storylines to the viewers over the years to come."