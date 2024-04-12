‘Mind-Boggling’ - LIV Golf Star Louis Oosthuizen Says It ‘Sucks’ Missing First Masters Since 2009

Speaking on the Fairway to Heaven podcast, LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen admitted 'it sucks' to be missing the Masters, with the South African not featuring for the first time in 15 years

Louis Oosthuizen chats to his caddie during the 2023 Masters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Matt Cradock
published

As the world's best continue to tackle Augusta National and the first Major of 2024, a number of big names didn't make it into field, with one of those speaking about it on LIV Golf's podcast - Fairway to Heaven.

Louis Oosthuizen, who finished runner-up at the Masters in 2012 following an incredible albatross in the final round, spoke to Jerry Foltz and Su-Ann Heng on the podcast, as the South African claimed "it sucks" to not be taking part at Augusta National this week.

"It sucks, it's the nicest way to put it. I think 2009 was my first (Masters) event and I played for 15 years and Charl (Schwartzel) was texting me on Monday night and says 'I can't believe I'm going to have a practice round without you for the first time in 15 years'. I think we played every par 3 tournament together," stated Oosthuizen, who withdrew from his last Masters appearances in 2022 and 23.

"I mean, I knew the risks of joining LIV with regards to World Ranking points. I knew it was going to happen and the day was going to come. To be honest, the stage I am in my career with life and with family, and it's no disrespect to... I'm not really bothered about the US Open and PGA Championship.

"It's nothing against the tournaments, they're great tournaments and Majors, but I feel I've played loads of them and was very happy playing them, but The Open and the Masters to me were the two that stood out. I'm fortunate enough to play The Open until I'm 60 and that's a tournament I love, but not playing the Masters stings."

To qualify for The Masters, you must rank inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings, but there are a number of ways in which players can also earn a spot. For example, a victory at The Players Championship the month before will also secure a place at The Masters for the next three years, while any player who wins a PGA Tour event that awards a full point allocation to the season-ending Tour Championship between the previous Masters and the current one will also be added to the field.

However, the problem Oosthuizen has is that LIV players are currently banned from participating in PGA Tour tournaments, with the League also not currently earning OWGR points. One LIV Golf exception did come in the form of Joaquin Niemann, who was one of three players to earn a special invite from Augusta National.

"Your mind goes to how I can get there again, but I don't think there is a way to get there again," explained Oosthuizen, who sits in ninth spot in the LIV's individual standings after three top 10 finishes in 2024. "I won two events at the end of last year and I've played pretty decent this year. The only way is if they provide more invites. It's the only way that any of us on LIV are going to get in.

"It's mind-boggling to me that there's not more steps being done... Everyone talks about getting the best players together in Major events. Everyone that is playing decent at the time, all the top golfers should be playing in the Majors. I think most of us know the World Rankings isn't really the World Rankings, but it's got to come to a stage where Major championships should take control and give spots to each Tour."

