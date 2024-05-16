Block Party Over? Michael Block Endures Nightmare Start To 2024 PGA Championship
The darling of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill put himself behind the eight ball in his first few holes at Valhalla
Michael Block was the name of everyone's lips at the 2023 PGA Championship after the Californian club pro enjoyed a dream week at Oak Hill Country Club.
The head golf professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club finished T15 courtesy of a final-round Ace alongside Rory McIlroy in a tournament that will live long in the memory for Block (and winner, Brooks Koepka).
However, Block's sixth appearance at a PGA Championship began in nightmare fashion on Thursday after two unsavoury scores to kick things off.
Following a pulled drive on the first, the 47-year-old went on to make bogey at the par 4 hole. He then followed that up with a simply disastrous second hole on another par 4.
Up by the green in two, Block had short-sided himself with bunkers in between ball and pin. That partially led to a thinned strike into the rough over the back. Chipping downhill, Block's fifth shot ended up occurring from the front greenside bunker he had just travelled over.
But he once again caught the ball poorly and sent it just off the fringe into the rough at the back. The next chip (sixth shot) remained on the green before a missed putt led to a tap-in eight.
Five-over after two holes put him comfortably in last place of the active players, but Block responded brilliantly with a birdie at the fourth, either side of two pars.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Meanwhile, playing partner Luke Donald - Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain - led the way early on after two birdies. He almost snatched a third on the par-3 third, too, but his putt rolled agonisingly wide of its target.
However, he bogeyed the fifth to leave America's Doug Ghim - who teed off on the 10th - up at the top as the only player on two-under.
Just as Block and Donald finished the fourth, Tiger Woods and McIlroy were beginning their respective rounds - the 15-time Major champion one group in front of his four-time Major-winning peer.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
The Public Cannot Play Valhalla But Here Are 5 Historic PGA Championship Venues Where You Can
While places like Valhalla and Quail Hollow are out of action for the public, there are still several other former PGA Championship venues you can consider...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
5 Tiger Woods Victories When Rocking A Goatee
It's PGA Championship week, and the GOAT is rocking a goatee at Valhalla Golf Club, just like he did when winning these five events...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
The Public Cannot Play Valhalla But Here Are 5 Historic PGA Championship Venues Where You Can
While places like Valhalla and Quail Hollow are out of action for the public, there are still several other former PGA Championship venues you can consider...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy On Course At Valhalla
It's day one of the year's second men's Major, with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods beginning their charges this morning
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Henrik Stenson 'A Little Bit Baffled' At Majors' Stance On LIV Golfers
The Swede was speaking exclusively to Golf Monthly about Major exemption rules and why he believes they should be slightly altered given the current landscape in men's pro golf
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Report: Viktor Hovland Reunites With Old Coach In Bid To Arrest Slump
A familiar face is back on Hovland's team as the Norwegian looks to rediscover form
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Malbon Reveal Jason Day's Apparel For PGA Championship
After turning heads at the Masters in April, Malbon have revealed the clothing Jason Day will be wearing at the second men's Major of 2024
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘Step In The Right Direction’ – Gooch Says ‘Surprise’ PGA Championship Invite Validates Stubborn Major Approach
The American is relishing the chance to once again test himself against the best players in the world on the biggest stage
By Andrew Wright Published
-
PGA Of America Chief Weighs In On Potential Tiger Woods Ryder Cup Captaincy
The PGA of America decides the American captaincy for the tournament and, at the PGA Championship, its CEO, Seth Waugh, gave a little more info on whether Woods will lead the side into New York
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘They Might Break 90’ – Tour Pros Predict What A Scratch Golfer Would Shoot At Valhalla
Some of the best players in the world predict what a scratch golfer would shoot at the host venue for the second men's Major of the year
By Andrew Wright Published